Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 29, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Jesus Maya-Ruiz, 21, of the 0-99 block of Johns Lane, Aurora, for criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, domestic battery-bodily harm and three counts of domestic battery-physical contact.

• Gabriel Delacruz-Gonzales, 41, of the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

• Emily A. Zuniga, 51, of the 7100 block of Country Club Hills Drive, Fox Lake, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

• Silas A. Strickland, 34, of the 0-99 block of North Loucks Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Mark D. Beltran, 49, of the 600 block of Cleveland Street, Aurora, for five counts of burglary and attempted burglary.

• David M. Santo, 37, of the 300 block of Ridge Road, North Aurora, for five counts of burglary and attempted burglary and separately for use of a forged or unissued credit card.

• Wayne G. Prater, 63, of the 1300 Carol Place, Naperville, for aggravated driving under the influence.

• Och Evdem Gantulga, 41, of the 1600 Emma Lane, Pingree Grove, for three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Samuel A. Xique, 20, of the 700 block of Spruce Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful of marijuana by a driver and speeding.

• Dawayne Curits Jr., 30, of the 2000 block of West Ogden Avenue, Chicago, for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact, unlawful restraint and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

• Mark D. Beltran, 49, of the 1000 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, for use of a forged or unissued credit card.

• Jose D. Raya, 32, of the 700 block of Watson Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Casey M. Clark, 27, of the 900 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for criminal trespass to a residence, battery, theft, robbery and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place of accommodation.

• Patrick S. Michels, 59, of the 700 block of Tudor Court, Sugar Grove, for two counts of forgery.

• Michelle L. Barron, 25, of the 700 block of North Edgelawn Drive, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Kara L. Brage, 43, of the 700 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possess of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.

• Jacob T. Barrera, 18, of the 200 block of Red Oak Court, West Chicago, for attempted first degree murder, robbery, aggravated battery and mob action.

• Owen N. Rezabek, 21, of the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive, Pingree Grove, for four counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, one count each of resisting a police officer and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Cynthia M. Foxworthy, 54, of the 0-99 block of North Chestnut Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Aziel Hernandez-Tovar, 32, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Sandy Y. Montesinos, 42, of the 1200 block of Carol Crest Drive, Sleepy Hollow, for two counts of driving with a suspended license.

• Lewis J. Watson Jr., 50, of the 9100 block of Ada Street, Chicago, for three counts of aggravated driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

• Roger Crawford, 60, of the 800 block of Arthur Drive, Elgin, for retail theft.

• Anthony D. Stewart, 51, of the 100 block of North Fourth Street, Aurora, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person age 60 or older, aggravated battery-great bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

• Daniel D. Coleman, 29, of the 0-99 block of North May Street, Aurora, for armed robbery without a firearm, aggravated battery, robbery, aggravated battery in a public way causing bodily harm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

• Amber N. Pajeau, 23, of the 600 block of North River Street, Aurora, for armed robbery without a firearm, aggravated battery, robbery, aggravated battery in a public way causing bodily harm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

• Nicole R. Barkes, 36, of the 600 block of North River Street, Aurora, for obstruction of justice.

• Efren Ruiz, 56, of the 2000 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago, for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a converted vehicle and possession of registration without authority.

• Renso Palomo, 24, of the 100 block of North Root Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

• Damien A. Franco, 33, of the 500 block of McClure Avenue, Chicago, for armed violence, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

• Cashay L. Clay, 36, homeless, of Elgin, for retail theft.

• Daniel Martinez, 35, of the 300 block of Mack Drive, Hinckley, for theft.