September 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Elburn police reports: Aug. 26, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brian Campos, 24, of the 400 block of Timber Drive, Harvard, was charged Aug. 26 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08% – his blood alcohol was measured at 0.184% – and given a warning for no valid registration and no seat belt. Police stopped Campos shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Main and Swain streets.

