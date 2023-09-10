Batavia police reports for: Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Joseph P. Cannici, 54, of the 400 block of Snowdrift Circle, Bartlett, was charged Aug. 28 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of resisting a police officer.

• Cade Alan Lenart, 18, of the 1200 block of Donat Court, Batavia, was charged Sept. 3 with speeding 26 to 35 miles an hour over the limit and having marijuana in the passenger area. Lenart’s vehicle registered at 58 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue.

• Daesean B. Sams, 18, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 4 on two Batavia arrest warrants.

• Jared C. Urso, 34, of the 900 block of Bennett Drive, North Aurora, was charged Aug. 31 with driving under the influence. Urso had taken three muscle relaxers before driving

• Goodwill, 450 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported a burglary Aug. 31 of an unknown amount of donated jewelry, Legos and video games. Burglars had ripped the bumpers off the garage door and entered a semi-trailer containing donated goods.

• Peter C. Audet, 26, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, St. Charles, was charged Sept. 1 with obstructing a police officer, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle after the registration was suspended for no insurance and illegal transportation of liquor by a driver.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, reported retail theft Sept. 1 of a two scooters and a hoverboard valued at $1,180.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, reported retail theft Sept. 2 of a mountain bike, luggage, shirts, a tumbler, three bottles of vodka, four bottles of tequila, two bottles of wine and a wireless controller, all valued at $710.