Batavia police reports for: July 29-Aug. 26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Dustin R. Branch, 34, of the 400 block of Church Street, Batavia, was charged Aug. 26 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Nelson J. Salcedo-Duran, 32, of the 19000 block of Jacquie Avenue Romeoville, was charged Aug. 21 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Salcedo-Duran’s vehicle registered 61 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on East Wilson Street at 6 a.m.

• A resident of the 500 block of Bailey Drive reported Aug. 15 that she was defrauded of $13,000. She received a message to call a number about illegal activity on her computer and that her Social Security number was compromised. She ended up sending the money to another country.

• Halliwell Tax & Business Services, Inc., 201 Houston St., Batavia, reported July 29 that its computer system was targeted by Faust Ransomware, a malicious computer program. The ransomeware claimed the company’s files were encrypted and made a demand for cash to retrieve them. The company did not pay anything, it advised its insurance company of the demand to extort money and filed a police report.