Edward Elmhurt Health Foundation awards scholarships to St. Charles student

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation has awarded $5,000 Thomas O. Myers, Jr. and Shirley L. Myers Endowed Scholarships to Gillian Atilano of St. Charles and Mikaela Orbe of Elk Grove Village. The scholarships are awarded every year to children of Elmhurst Hospital employees who are pursuing careers in healthcare, according to a news release.

Atilano, a 2020 graduate of St. Charles East High School, is entering her senior year at Marquette University, where she is pursuing a nursing degree with the goal of becoming an emergency department nurse. Her mother, Lelizza Atilano, works at Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Lombard Immediate Care. Gillian was also a recipient of the Myers Scholarship in 2020 and 2021.

Orbe, a 2020 graduate of Elk Grove High School, is entering her senior year at Loyola University, where she is majoring in nursing with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse. Her mother, Cheryl Orbe, works in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at Elmhurst Hospital.

According to the release, the Myers Endowed Scholarships were first awarded in 2004 in appreciation for the high quality and compassionate care provided by the staff of Elmhurst Hospital to those living and working in the communities it serves. A scholarship committee chooses the winners each year based on academic achievement, evidence of leadership and community service and a written essay describing their decision to pursue a career in healthcare.

