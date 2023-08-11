Batavia committee approves permit for online luxury car business

The Batavia Committee of the Whole voted to approve a conditional use car sales permit for a luxury car purchaser during the Aug. 8 meeting.

Luxury Auto Finder owner Robert Huntzicker runs the internet-based business, along with a vehicle repair service, out of an industrial building on 1395 Paramount Parkway, documents show. The location is within a generalized industrial district.

The building will store the inventory, while the auto sales are conducted over the internet. Occasionally, a purchaser or seller may visit the property for repairs or paperwork purposes, according to documents.

“We do personal purchasing,” said Huntzicker. “We find the exact car that our customers are looking for. You know, make, model color. We deal mostly in higher-end luxury cars and sports cars.”

Huntzicker said most business is done through referrals and repeat customers, and the business does little advertising.

The conditional use permit would prohibit business vehicles and personal property from being stored outside the building, unless the area is fenced in or a specific permit is granted.

The conditional use permit also states that the front parking area, access aisles, and driveway should be completed within two years of the repair of the retaining wall along the southern property line of the building, documents show.

According to meeting documents, Luxury Auto Finder recently relocated to the building from another Batavia location.

The measure will now go to the full City Council for final approval.

In other meeting happenings, the committee voted to approve the $80,000 purchase of a vacant lot on Oswalt Avenue, currently owned by Prairie Path Business Park.

“This is a piece of land that we have had some discussions about,” said Director of Community & Economic Development Scott Buening. “It is a 66 foot strip of land that has been separated from another parcel of land.

“It does have the potential to provide access to property to the north if that should develop some point in the future and they need supplemental access,” Buening said.

Documents show that the investment could be recouped by a future sale of the land, depending on how the surrounding area is developed.