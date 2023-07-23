Batavia police reports for: July 11-18, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Garrett R. Schweikhofer, 43, of the 200 block of Good Templar Park, Geneva, was arrested July 18 on a Batavia warrant on charges of violating an order of protection after being served notice.

• Erik M. Haggerty, 24, of the 800 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, was charged July 19 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Haggerty’s vehicle registered 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at about 10:30 a.m.

• Edwin Morales, 53, of the 9300 block of U.S. Highway 53, Yorkville, was arrested July 19 on a Batavia warrant on charges of retail theft.

• Hayden J. Hogan, 28, homeless, was charged July 11 with two counts of felony theft at Lorlyn Apartments, 1034 Lorlyn Circle.

• Daizha O. Walton, 18, of the 1300 block of Market Place Drive, Yorkville, was arrested July 14 on a Batavia warrant on charges of mob action and battery.

• Daesean B. Sams, 18, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested July 15 on a Batavia warrant on a charge of violating a domestic violence bail bond.

• Mynor W. Pop-Cucul, 27, of the 900 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, was charged July 16 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%, speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and improper lane use. Pop-Cucul’s vehicle registered at 61 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone.

• Sebastian Corona, 21, of the 5N500 West Lakeview Circle, St. Charles Township, was charged July 16 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Corona’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road at 8:20 a.m.

• Michael A. Witt, 20, of the 400 block North River Street, Batavia, was charged July 17 charged with speeding 35 miles or more over the limit. Witt’s vehicle registered at 93 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly before 10 a.m.

• Brandon D. McGee, 29, of the 100 block of North Lincolnway Highway, North Aurora, was charged July 17 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. McGee’s vehicle registered at 57 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 0-99 block of North Batavia Avenue.

• A resident of the 1000 block of Iroquois Drive, Batavia, reported July 14 that $7,000 in unauthorized charges were made with a debit card.

• A resident of the 600 block of Evergreen Drive, Batavia, reported July 18 that her identity was stolen through a hacked Facebook account and she lost $1,577.29 in four unauthorized purchases. Two were Target gift cards for $500 and $490, another was $300 in cryptocurrency at Banxa – a financial technology platform – and the fourth was a stock purchase for $287.29.