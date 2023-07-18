July 17, 2023
Diana Martinez to lecture on ‘Andy Warhol: The American Dream’ at Water Street Studios in Batavia

Major retrospective runs to Sept. 10 at Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn

After Diana Martinez, director of the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, helped bring a world-class Frida Kahlo art exhibition to Glen Ellyn, she's done it again with Andy Warhol, and will discuss this summer's blockbuster exhibition at 7 p.m. July 19 in a free lecture on the artist at Water Street Studios in Batavia. (Renee Tomell)

BATAVIA – Art lovers can attend a free lecture about the life of Andy Warhol at 7 p.m. July 19 at Water Street Studios in Batavia, offered in partnership with the Warhol exhibition at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn through Sept. 10.

The presenter is Diana Martinez, director of the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, and executive director of the blockbuster exhibition. The Glen Ellyn native was director of entertainment at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles early in her career, and later helmed the Paramount Arts Centre in Aurora through its period of rebirth.

Martinez will explore the background of Andy Warhol and his journey as a first-generation immigrant from Carpatho-Rusyn roots, to living in industrial tenements in the outskirts of Pittsburgh, to an iconic superstar in New York City, a news release stated. Martinez will explain his prolific journey and how he manifested the American dream.

Water Street Studios is at 160 S. Water St. Reservations are requested at tinyurl.com/m7wyznrx.

