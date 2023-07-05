July 05, 2023
Batavia Sky Concert fireworks show canceled at last minute

By Daily Herald report
Fireworks explode in the night sky at Batavia's July 4 Sky Concert on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Fireworks explode in the night sky at Batavia's July 4 Sky Concert on Monday, July 4, 2022. The 2023 show was canceled at the last minute Tuesday night. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Loca)

The Fourth of July fireworks show in Batavia was called off at the last minute Tuesday night after a technical malfunction.

A statement on the city’s Facebook page read: “The Batavia Fireworks and Sky Concert is produced each year by a group of volunteers who raise donations throughout the year to fund the show. We are awaiting word from the organizers about what went wrong and if there will be a reschedule of tonight’s show.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

