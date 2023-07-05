Batavia trying to reschedule fireworks, but it won’t be tonight

Batavia officials are working with the Batavia Fireworks Committee to reschedule a fireworks show that was abruptly canceled Tuesday night, but it will not occur Wednesday.

It will likely be months away, according to Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza.

The show was supposed to go on at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. But the computerized system that detonates the fireworks failed, forcing a last-minute cancellation.

Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman said the city was not aware of any problem until the time of the performance.

“We were running the music and expecting fireworks,” Newman said. “The first song was already playing, to which we expected there to be fireworks.”

Mazza estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people were in attendance waiting to see the fireworks.

Newman said this was the first year working with a new vendor. In past years, the city has contracted with the firework vendor Melrose Pyrotechnics, however it was acquired last year by another company.

Newman said the new vendor reported the fireworks failed to ignite due to technical difficulties in both their main and backup computer systems.

The city has not yet worked out the details of rescheduling the event, but Newman said it will not be this week. There are plans for discussions with the vendor Wednesday, she said.

“We’re all disappointed and so sorry for the residents who look forward to that every year and made the trip out,” Newman said. “If we had known these technical difficulties existed, we certainly would have put the word out earlier.”

Mazza said despite the show being cancelled so abruptly, he was impressed with the civility of the crowds. He reported no issues with disturbances after the show, and suggested that optimism overcame the frustration.

The fireworks event is run by the committee, and paid for by donations. The city donates police and fire services.

