State Rep. Keicher to hold summer traveling office hours throughout 70th District

SYCAMORE – State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, will host traveling office hours for constituents across the 70th District to ask questions or share concerns about legislation or state issues throughout the summer.

The office hours will be held from June 23 through July 28, according to a news release.

The office hours are intended for 70th District residents, which includes parts of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.

Constituents can meet with members of Keicher’s staff during the hours, according to a news release from Keicher’s office. The release states that Keicher will follow up and review questions if staff are unable to help.

The office hours include:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 23 at the Maple Park Civic Center, 302 Willow St., Maple Park.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 29 at the Big Rock Library, 48W447 Hinckley Road, Big Rock.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 6 at Burlington Village Hall, 175 Water St., Burlington.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 14 at Cortland Town Hall, 59 S. Somonauk Road, Cortland.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 21 at Hinckley Village Hall, 720 James St., Hinckley.

10 to 11:30 a.m. July 28 at Pingree Grove Village Hall, 555 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove.

Residents unable to attend the office hours are invited to submit feedback or questions. To submit questions, email keicher@ilhousegop.org or visit repkeicher.com and click on “Contact.”

For information, visit repkeicher.com.