Softball: 2023 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area softball team.
Marissa Caparelli, Rosary, senior, pitcher: A third team All-State selection, Caparelli had seven wins. In 84 innings, Caparelli had 118 strikeouts and 45 walks with a 3.26 ERA.
Ava Goettel, St. Charles North, senior, pitcher: The DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year and third team All-State selection, Goettel went 14-5 with 120 strikeouts, 44 walks and a 1.55 ERA.
MacKenzie Hardy, Kaneland, senior, utility: An Interstate Eight all-conference selection, Hardy had a .385 batting average, .455 on-base percentage, 37 hits and 22 RBIs. Hardy also had 86 putouts and a .974 fielding percentage.
Grace Hautzinger, St. Charles East, junior, pitcher: An all-DuKane Conference selection, Hautzinger went 10-6 with 193 strikeouts and 16 walks. Hautzinger, who pitched an 18-strikeout perfect game in the regular season, had a 2.43 ERA in 121 innings.
Nikki Johnston, St. Charles East, senior, outfield: An all-DuKane Conference selection, Johnston had a .400 batting average and .962 OPS with 28 hits, four doubles and one home run.
Julia Larson, St. Charles North, senior, third base: The 2023 Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year, Larson was a first team All-State selection. The Illinois State recruit had a .520 average and 1.374 OPS with six home runs and 45 RBIs.
Paige Murray, St. Charles North, sophomore, pitcher: An all-DuKane Conference selection, Murray had a 7-2 record with 83 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 3.41 ERA in 71 1/3 innings.
Sophia Olman, St. Charles North, senior, catcher: A second team All-State selection, Olman had a .418 batting average and 1.185 OPS with four doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs.
Brooke Pfeiffer, Rosary, senior, catcher: A second team All-State selection, Pfeiffer had a .473 batting average, .509 on-base percentage, .618 slugging percentage and 1.127 OPS with 22 runs scored. She was 18 for 18 in stolen base attempts.
Hayden Sujack, St. Charles East, freshman, catcher/outfield: A 2023 all-DuKane Conference selection, Sujack had a .412 batting average and 1.369 OPS with 40 hits, 14 home runs and eight doubles.
Leigh VandeHei, St. Charles North, senior, outfield: The first team All-State selection and Butler signee had a .490 batting average, 1.172 OPS and .622 slugging percentage with two doubles, four triples, one home run and 19 RBIs.
Honorable mention
Sam Gaca (St. Charles East); Emily Olp (Kaneland); Mackenzie Patterson (St. Charles North); Kailey Plank (Kaneland); Ginger Ritter (St. Charles North); Gwen Shouse (Batavia); Gwen Shouse (Batavia); CiCi Wilson (St. Charles East); Brynn Woods (Kaneland).