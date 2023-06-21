June 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Softball: 2023 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

By Jacob Bartelson
St Charles North's Leigh VandeHei (3) leads off the game with a triple during the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional Final softball game between Glenbard North at St Charles North. May 26, 2023.

St Charles North's Leigh VandeHei (3) leads off the game with a triple during the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional Final softball game between Glenbard North at St Charles North. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area softball team.

Rosary Marissa Caparelli. Photo courtesy of Rosary Athletics.

Rosary Marissa Caparelli. Photo courtesy of Rosary Athletics.

Marissa Caparelli, Rosary, senior, pitcher: A third team All-State selection, Caparelli had seven wins. In 84 innings, Caparelli had 118 strikeouts and 45 walks with a 3.26 ERA.

St. Charles North's Ava Goettel. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

St. Charles North's Ava Goettel. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Ava Goettel, St. Charles North, senior, pitcher: The DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year and third team All-State selection, Goettel went 14-5 with 120 strikeouts, 44 walks and a 1.55 ERA.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Kaneland's Mackenzie Hardy tries to lay down a bunt on a St. Charles East pitch during Tuesday’s softball game in St. Charles. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.com)

MacKenzie Hardy, Kaneland, senior, utility: An Interstate Eight all-conference selection, Hardy had a .385 batting average, .455 on-base percentage, 37 hits and 22 RBIs. Hardy also had 86 putouts and a .974 fielding percentage.

St. Charles East junior Grace Hautiznger. Photo courtesy of St. Charles East athletics.

St. Charles East junior Grace Hautiznger. Photo courtesy of St. Charles East athletics.

Grace Hautzinger, St. Charles East, junior, pitcher: An all-DuKane Conference selection, Hautzinger went 10-6 with 193 strikeouts and 16 walks. Hautzinger, who pitched an 18-strikeout perfect game in the regular season, had a 2.43 ERA in 121 innings.

Nikki Johnston. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

Nikki Johnston. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

Nikki Johnston, St. Charles East, senior, outfield: An all-DuKane Conference selection, Johnston had a .400 batting average and .962 OPS with 28 hits, four doubles and one home run.

St. Charles North senior Julia Larson. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

St. Charles North senior Julia Larson. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Julia Larson, St. Charles North, senior, third base: The 2023 Kane County Chronicle Softball Player of the Year, Larson was a first team All-State selection. The Illinois State recruit had a .520 average and 1.374 OPS with six home runs and 45 RBIs.

St. Charles North sophomore Paige Murray. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

St. Charles North sophomore Paige Murray. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Paige Murray, St. Charles North, sophomore, pitcher: An all-DuKane Conference selection, Murray had a 7-2 record with 83 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 3.41 ERA in 71 1/3 innings.

St. Charles North senior Sophia Olman. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

St. Charles North senior Sophia Olman. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Sophia Olman, St. Charles North, senior, catcher: A second team All-State selection, Olman had a .418 batting average and 1.185 OPS with four doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

Brooke Pfeiffer. Photo courtesy of Rosary Athletics.

Brooke Pfeiffer. Photo courtesy of Rosary Athletics.

Brooke Pfeiffer, Rosary, senior, catcher: A second team All-State selection, Pfeiffer had a .473 batting average, .509 on-base percentage, .618 slugging percentage and 1.127 OPS with 22 runs scored. She was 18 for 18 in stolen base attempts.

St. Charles East freshman Hayden Sujack. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

St. Charles East freshman Hayden Sujack. Photo courtesy of SCE Athletics.

Hayden Sujack, St. Charles East, freshman, catcher/outfield: A 2023 all-DuKane Conference selection, Sujack had a .412 batting average and 1.369 OPS with 40 hits, 14 home runs and eight doubles.

St. Charles North senior Leigh VandeHei. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

St. Charles North senior Leigh VandeHei. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Leigh VandeHei, St. Charles North, senior, outfield: The first team All-State selection and Butler signee had a .490 batting average, 1.172 OPS and .622 slugging percentage with two doubles, four triples, one home run and 19 RBIs.

Honorable mention

Sam Gaca (St. Charles East); Emily Olp (Kaneland); Mackenzie Patterson (St. Charles North); Kailey Plank (Kaneland); Ginger Ritter (St. Charles North); Gwen Shouse (Batavia); Gwen Shouse (Batavia); CiCi Wilson (St. Charles East); Brynn Woods (Kaneland).

SoftballPremiumSt. Charles North PrepsSt. Charles East PrepsBatavia PrepsSt. Francis PrepsRosary PrepsKaneland Preps