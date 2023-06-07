St. Charles to reduce in-person hours at utility billing office this month

ST. CHARLES – The city is implementing a new utility billing system, and will be temporarily changing the in-person payment hours at the billing office this month, according to a news release.

The Utility Billing Office is located at 2 E. Main St.

The hours will be in effect next week and the last week of this month.

The temporary in-person hours will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the weeks of June 12-16 and June 26-30.

The week of June 19-23 will observe regular hours; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the release, the implementation of the new billing system requires a significant amount of training and testing by the city’s utility billing and finance staff.

Online, mobile and drop-box payments will not be affected by the temporary changes. Bills can be paid 24/7 on the city’s website or by depositing payments in designated drop-boxes throughout town.

Utility Payment drop boxes are located at the Foxfield Commons Shopping Center, at City Hall and at the police station.

Those with questions should contact the Utility Billing Office at 630-377-4426.