No charges for driver in crash that seriously injured cyclist in Batavia May 23

The driver of a minivan who collided with a bicyclist on South Batavia Avenue and Millview Drive in Batavia will not be charged or cited, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

The woman, Emily White of Batavia, was critically injured in the crash, which happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

The release stated that after an investigation, no citations or charges will be issued to the minivan driver.

“[Independent witness] statements indicate that the minivan had no opportunity to avoid colliding with the bicyclist as the rider entered the intersection. There are no indications that speed played a factor in this incident,” the release stated.

A preliminary investigation shortly after the May 23 accident found that a northbound Honda minivan hit the cyclist in the intersection of Batavia Avenue and Millview. The bicyclist was westbound after leaving Les Arends Forest Preserve.

None of the occupants inside of the minivan were injured.

The bicyclist was transported via life flight helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to Batavia police. White later died from her injuries, Mazza said.