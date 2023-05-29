Geneva police reports for: May 18, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Christopher M. Zanoni, 33, of the 500 block of Anderson Boulevard, Geneva, was charged May 18 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use, expired registration and failure to notify damage to a vehicle. Police were called to the 1000 block of West State Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. to answer a report of a black pickup truck that drove through a lawn and hit a parked car. Police later determined that Zanoni also struck a stop sign and uprooted it. Zanoni’s breath sample was 0.211%.

• Darwen-Javier Galvez-Torres, 28, of the 100 block of Michael Lane, Addison, was charged May 18 with retail theft of two 24-ounce cans of Coors Light beer, valued at $6.58 from 7-Eleven, 1105 Randall Court, Geneva and resisting a police officer.