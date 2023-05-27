St. Charles July 4 fireworks show launch moved to Langum Park

The St. Charles annual July 4th fireworks show will be launched from Langum Park, located at 7th and Madison avenues in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release from the city, the move is in response to public safety recommendations on behalf of emergency responders, led by the St. Charles Police Department, working in collaboration with the St. Charles Park District.

This new launch site allows the fireworks to be seen along the Fox River, with the best viewing locations on the south side of downtown St. Charles, the release stated.

The St. Charles Police Department continues to evaluate location and event safety for all special events that occur within the city, applying the latest public safety best practices and weighing the pros and cons of each site, the release stated.

Upon close examination of how Pottawatomie Park has been used historically, the police department ultimately recommended Langum Park as the launch site with viewing locations to the south.

“The recommendation was not made without heavy consideration of the historical significance of Boy Scout Island and Pottawatomie Park”, said Commander Rich Clark in the release. “After careful examination of Pottawatomie Park, it was evident that the recommended change was necessary in order to deploy and utilize emergency responders in the best way to better ensure the safety of the public.”

This alternative still allows for viewing from the Fox River, Pottawatomie Park and our surrounding downtown. Activities on July 4 will occur at both Pottawatomie Park and Mt. St. Mary Park. Visit the St. Charles Park District website at https://www.stcparks.org/july-4th/ for complete event details.

“With a large-scale event like the July 4th Fireworks, safety is our number one priority when determining site plan approval, evacuation plans, emergency response and other security measures,” Police Chief Jim Keegan stated. The evaluation of all of those factors coupled with discussions with both the park district and the fireworks vendor, led the police department to recommend this alternative plan.”