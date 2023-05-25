May 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Construction worker hurt in fall at Fermilab in Batavia

By Daily Herald report
The main entrance to Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia. The grounds have reopened to the public. (Rick West)

A construction worker was injured Thursday afternoon in a fall at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia.

The person was working in the Proton Improvement Plan-II area. The Fermilab Fire Department first treated the worker, who then was flown to a trauma center, according to a Fermilab spokesman.

The worker was employed by a contractor.

Ground was broken in April at the PIP-II site for the construction of a particle accelerator.

