Construction worker hurt in fall at Fermilab in Batavia

A construction worker was injured Thursday afternoon in a fall at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia.

The person was working in the Proton Improvement Plan-II area. The Fermilab Fire Department first treated the worker, who then was flown to a trauma center, according to a Fermilab spokesman.

The worker was employed by a contractor.

Ground was broken in April at the PIP-II site for the construction of a particle accelerator.

