May 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Kaneland High School bathroom fire likely ‘set intentionally’ says school administrators

By Shaw Local News Network
A small fire was reported in a bathroom at Kaneland High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. All students and staff were evacuated, and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

A small fire was reported in a bathroom at Kaneland High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. All students and staff were evacuated, and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Classes resumed Thursday at Kaneland High School after a fire was set in a bathroom Wednesday morning.

The building was evacuated and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day on Wednesday.

According to an email sent to district families on Wednesday evening from Kaneland High School Principal James Horne, the school, 47w326 Keslinger Rd, Maple Park, was cleared to open Thursday, and after-school activities will resume.

A school resource officer was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns, and a security officer was also treated for smoke inhalation, but no students were injured in the incident, Horne said.

“We have every indication that this fire was set intentionally and our Kaneland High School administrative team, along with our School Resource Officer are working with law enforcement officers to determine who is responsible,” wrote Kaneland School Administrators in a message sent to district families Wednesday evening.

A fire truck sits outside Kaneland High School in Maple Park on May 3, 2023 after a small fire was reported in a bathroom. All students and staff were evacuated, and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

A fire truck sits outside Kaneland High School in Maple Park on May 3, 2023 after a small fire was reported in a bathroom. All students and staff were evacuated, and classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Horne stated that the fire occurred in the Fox Valley Career Center, which is located in the high school. Those classes will be held at the Kaneland Meredith Academic Center on Thursday. Air purification devices will also be placed around the building, Horne said.

School officials also are asking families or students with any information on the incident to contact Kaneland High School Principal James Horne at James.Horne@kaneland.org or call 630.365.5100 ext. 71205.

