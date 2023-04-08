St. Charles residents will once again get to paint Riverside Avenue as part of community art project

Isla Madigan, 5, of St. Charles paints the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Walnut Street in St. Charles at the Paint the Riverside event hosted by the St. Charles Arts Council on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

“I think that projects like this speak to the creativity of the community and to the belief in creative thought.”

— St. Charles Arts Council Executive Director Kathryn Hill