Batavia police reports for: March 10-15, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• James E. Kramer, 400 Fremont Street, Elgin, was charged March 10 with obstructing and resisting a police officer and improper lane use while on Mooseheart Road in Batavia Township.
• John L. Pavlinec Jr., 67, of the 500 block of North Broadway Street, Aurora, was arrested March 14 on a Marshall County Warrant.
• Ramon R. Walker, 33, of the 100 block of East Downer Place, Aurora, was charged March 14 with speeding 26 to fewer than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Walker’s vehicle registered at 82 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road at 8 a.m.
• Daemir J. Davis, 18, of the 300 block of West School Street, Plano, was charged March 14 with obstructing identification, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving with a suspended registration and speeding while traveling on North Batavia Avenue. Davis was also arrested on an Aurora warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
• Twenty dollars in quarters and 10 marijuana joints valued at $25 were reported stolen March 15 from a resident of Batavia Apartments, 1267 E. Wilson St.
• Jacquelyn K. Fowler, 43, of the 900 block of Gosselin Circle, Batavia, was charged March 10 with two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without headlights turned on when required at 1 a.m.
• Vance Tanner, 68, of the 6600 block of Ashton Park Drive, Oak Ridge, North Carolina, was charged March 11 with driving under the influence, speeding and improper lane use while on North Randall Road at 2:19 a.m.
• Christian Leon, 27, of the 800 block of Fulton Street, Aurora, was charged March 11 with speeding with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and not having a valid driver’s license. Leon’s vehicle registered at 72 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road at 5 a.m.