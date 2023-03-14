Geneva D-304 announces new principal Casey O’Connell for Western Avenue

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 School Board Monday approved a contract for Casey O’Connell to be the new principal for Western Avenue Elementary School, as outgoing principal Ron Zeman is retiring, officials announced in a news release.

Zeman will retire on June 30 after 15 years with the district, the release stated, and O’Connell will begin his duties July 1 with an annual salary of $115,000.

O’Connell has been with Oswego School District 308 since 2002 when he joined as a teacher. He has been the principal at Homestead Elementary School since 2017.

Prior to that, O’Connell was assistant principal at Churchill Elementary School for six years.

He comes to Geneva 304 with awards and honors including the 2016 Employee of the Year award from the Oswego School District, the 2011 Illinois State Board of Education “Those Who Excel Award of Excellence” and the 2009 ISBE “Those Who Excel Award of Recognition.”

He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in educational administration from Concordia University, Chicago.

O’Connell said that his family had the greatest influence on his decision to become an educator.

“I come from a family of teachers,” O’Connell stated in the release. “In my immediate family alone, my dad is a retired teacher, and my two sisters and brothers are teachers,” he said. “To say it is in our blood is an understatement.”

He said that as principal of Western Avenue, he will encourage parents and community members to participate in Geneva schools by involving them in school events. He plans to work closely with the PTO, the release stated.

At his current school he worked with the PTA to introduce school-sponsored events and programs that support mental health, encourage reading and foster career development.

“I welcome parents discussing with me ways that we can be more inclusive and involved with our families and community,” he stated in the release.

He lives in Batavia with his family.