March 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Girls Basketball: Kane County Chronicle All Area Team

By Jacob Bartelson
Members of the Geneva girls basketball team (from left) Kinzie Gracey, Cassidy Arni, Laruen Slagle, Caroline Madden and Rile Hasegawa cheer on their teammates from the bench in the final minute of the Class 4A third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Members of the Geneva girls basketball team (from left) Kinzie Gracey, Cassidy Arni, Laruen Slagle, Caroline Madden and Rile Hasegawa cheer on their teammates from the bench in the final minute of the Class 4A third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area girls basketball team.

First Team

Geneva senior Cassidy Arni. Photo courtesy of Geneva athletics.

Geneva senior Cassidy Arni. Photo courtesy of Geneva athletics.

Cassidy Arni, Geneva, senior, forward

Arni, a Wisconsin-Parkside recruit, four-year varsity player and all-DuKane Conference selection, averaged 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists to help lead the Vikings to the DuKane Conference championship and third place in Class 4A.

Batavia junior Brooke Carlson.

Batavia junior Brooke Carlson.

Brooke Carlson, Batavia, junior, guard

The 2022-23 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals and shot 34% from 3-point range. Carlson scored a career-high 42 points in a regular-season win over St. Charles North and had the game-winning steal and basket in the final seconds of a sectional semifinal.

St. Charles North senior Alyssa Hughes. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North Athletics.

St. Charles North senior Alyssa Hughes. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North Athletics.

Alyssa Hughes, St. Charles North, senior, guard

Hughes, who eclipsed 1,000 career points, averaged 19 points, three assists, 2.5 steals and made 103 3-pointers.

Geneva junior Leah Palmer. Photo courtesy of Geneva athletics.

Geneva junior Leah Palmer. Photo courtesy of Geneva athletics.

Leah Palmer, Geneva, junior, forward

Palmer eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Class 4A third-place game and averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Geneva senior Lauren Slagle. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Geneva senior Lauren Slagle. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Lauren Slagle, Geneva, senior, forward

Slagle, who will play in college at Grand Valley State, averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game.

Second Team

Page Erickson (Burlington Central), Reagan Sipla (St. Charles North), Lexi DiOrio (St. Charles East), Rilee Hasegawa (Geneva), Kylee Gehrt (Batavia)

Honorable Mention

Kendra Brown (Kaneland), Julia Larson (St. Charles North), Caroline Madden (Geneva), Hannah Masud (St. Charles East), Addie Prewitt (Batavia), Sam Origel (Burlington Central), Corrine Reed (St. Charles East), Katrina Stack (St. Charles North), Lexi Schueler (Kaneland), Emma Yakey (St. Charles East)

Girls BasketballKane CountyHigh School SportsGeneva PrepsBatavia PrepsSt. Charles North PrepsSt. Charles East PrepsKaneland PrepsPremium