March 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Wrestling: Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

By Jacob Bartelson
Marmion’s Jameson Garcia defeats Mt. Carmel’s Damian Resendez in the Class 3A 113lb. championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Champaign.

Marmion’s Jameson Garcia defeats Mt. Carmel’s Damian Resendez in the Class 3A 113lb. championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Led by Kane County Chronicle Wrestler of the Year Ben Davino, here is the 2022-23 All-Area Wrestling team.

First Team

Cael Andrews, Batavia, senior: Andrews (46-9) placed sixth at the IHSA individual state tournament and third in sectionals.

Austin Barrett, St. Charles East, senior: Barrett, the Saints’ heavyweight, (38-9)at the IHSA individual state tournament and third in sectionals.

Jayden Colon, St. Charles East, junior: Colon followed up his Class 2A state title last year with a repeat in 3A, won a sectional title and finished 41-5.

Ben Davino, St. Charles East, junior: Davino, the 126-pound No. 1 nationally-ranked by Flowrestling, won his third consecutive state championship, completed a 50-0 season and helped the program win a first-ever dual state title. Davino is the 2022-23 Kane County Chronicle Wrestler of the Year.

Jameson Garcia, Marmion, senior: Garcia followed up his state title last year with a second place finish to Davino in the 126-pound championship match and was (40-5). Garcia concluded his high school career as a three-time state finalist.

Nick Garcia, Marmion, freshman: Garcia (28-6) finished fourth in the Class 3A 106-pound bracket and won the sectional championship for that weight class.

Dom Munaretto, St. Charles East, freshman: Munaretto (50-0) won the Class 3A 106-pound state title, sectional and regional plaques. Munaretto was also a champion at the nationally-recognized Walsh Ironman tournament.

Kaden Fetterolf, Batavia, senior: Fetterolf (48-3) maintained a perfect record into the sectional round and eventually finished fourth in the Class 3A 152 bracket at the state finals.

AJ Marino, St. Charles East, senior: Marino (40-9) took third in the Class 3A 120 pound state bracket and won the final match of the team dual state finals to give the Saints their first-ever title as a program.

Jack Lesher, Marmion, junior: Lesher (34-6) won the Class 3A 182-pound individual title and helped Marmion to second place for the team dual title.

Drew Surges, St. Charles North, senior: Surges (11-2) placed eighth at the Class 3A 195-pound state bracket and won sectional and regional titles.

Tyler Guerra, St. Charles East, junior: Guerra (46-6) took second in the Class 3A 138-pound state bracket and won sectional and regional titles.

Sean Scheck, Marmion, senior: Scheck (34-9) battled to the 3A heavyweight third place finish and also won a regional title.

Sydney Perry, Batavia, junior: Perry capped a 34-0 season en route to her second consecutive IHSA championship and third overall in her career. Perry took down the nationally-ranked No. 1 138-pounder, Valerie Hamilton, in the finals at the girls state tournament.

Lily Enos, Batavia, freshman: In her inaugural varsity season, Enos finished (44-13) and fifth overall in the 100-pound state bracket.

Second Team

Collin Carrigan (Marmion), Ino Garcia (Batavia), Anthony Gutierrez (St. Charles East), Aidan Huck (Batavia), Brody Murray (St. Charles East), Ethan Penzato (St. Charles East), Ed Perry (Marmion), Donny Pigoni (Marmion), Joe Pettit (Geneva) Lane Robinson (St. Charles East), Santino Scolaro (Marmion), John Schmidt (Geneva), Joey Sikorsky (Geneva), Zach Stewart (Marmion)

