Batavia police reports for: Feb. 13-25, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A house in the 600 block of Hart Road was reported to have been egged on Feb. 20, with damage estimated at less then $300 to clean it up.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, reported Feb. 21 the retail theft of five bottles of alcohol valued at $443.91.

• Jeffrey L. Howell, 57, of the 600 block of Huntington Court, Oswego, was charged Feb. 22 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Howell’s vehicle registered traveling at 60 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 1400 block of Hubbard Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m.

• A resident of the 200 block of North Batavia Avenue reported Feb. 13 that she lost $2,000 in a Facebook Marketplace scam. The resident was selling a couch for $1,000. A buyer sent a cashier’s check for $3,000 and asked for $2,000 to be refunded via Zelle, a digital payment network. But then the cashier’s check turned out to be a fake and there was no way to get the money back.

• Crystal J. Hoffrage, 42, of the 1300 block of Thoria Street, Batavia, was charged Feb. 20 with two counts of domestic battery.

• Vernita D. McGee-Andrews, 61, of the 1300 block of Monomoy Street, Aurora, was charged Feb. 20 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. McGee-Andrews’s vehicle registered at 59 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 1000 block of East Wilson Street shortly before 1 p.m.

• Two streets signs on State Street were reported damaged Feb. 13 with graffiti.

• Vince E. Gallegos, 55, of the 500 block of Douglas Road, Batavia, was charged Feb. 25 with two counts of domestic battery and on count of interference with the reporting of domestic violence.

• Hayden J. Hogan, 28, homeless, was charged Feb. 17 with criminal trespass to land at Windmill Laundry, 138 W. Wilson St.

• William A. Saloga Jr., 47, of the 200 block of Blair Street, Batavia, was arrested Feb. 14 on a warrant from Lee County for failure to appear in court.

• Malik R. Washington, 30, of the 500 block of East 33rd Street, Chicago, was arrested Feb. 14 on an Illinois State Police warrant and a Grundy County warrant, both for failure to appear in court.

• Kindercare, 1505 S. Batavia Ave., reported Feb. 15 that 25 gallons of fuel valued at $100 was siphoned out of one of its buses sometime overnight.

•Ariel R. McCoy, 19, homeless, was charged Feb. 15 with criminal damage to property, breaking a vehicle’s window panel in the 400 block of North River Street.