SCHLEGEL: PFLAG Sauk Valley a willing partner for faith communities seeking to build relationships and grow

I was invited to a local Lutheran church as a guest speaker in honor of Pride Month.

The relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and many Christian denominations has a history fraught with misunderstanding, exclusion, and profound hurt.

So, it is heartening when faith communities work to grow in understanding and greater acceptance of others.

That kind of growth can be challenging. It often requires people to examine assumptions they have made and beliefs they have come to accept.

History offers many examples of this, including the painful history of slavery in America. For generations, many Christians embraced the notion that not all humans were of equal worth, even to the point that some were put in shackles, torn away from their families, and sold as a commodity on the market. Some Christians pointed to a handful of verses that admonish slaves to be obedient to their masters and concluded that this system was compatible with their faith.

Eventually, many believers began to reexamine those assumptions. They looked beyond those few verses and instead emphasized broader biblical themes: loving one’s neighbor, treating others as they wish to be treated, and believing that every person is created in the image of God. Over time, hearts and minds changed.

That process was neither quick nor easy. The movement to abolish slavery in North America began as early as 1688, and the struggle continued for nearly two centuries before our nation tore itself apart in a civil war. Many churches today acknowledge that Christians were wrong to use faith as a justification for slavery and racial oppression. In recent years, numerous denominations have formally apologized for their roles in that history.

Just last month, Pope Leo apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in legitimizing slavery. In his papal encyclical he said, “It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord.”

Those words stayed with me.

I frequently find myself drawing parallels between the experiences of other marginalized groups and those of the LGBTQ+ community, so Pope Leo’s words left me wondering: How long will it be before similar words are spoken about the treatment of LGBTQ+ people?

How long before future generations look back on our own time and ask why so many people experienced rejection, humiliation, exclusion, and suffering in the name of faith?

Numerous organizations like PFLAG, Mama Bears, Glisten, and The Trevor Project are striving to bring greater understanding about the LGBTQ+ community through educational materials and programming.

On the day I visited the local Lutheran congregation, I shared a video clip produced by The Trevor project in which a pastor named Danny, who formally headed a conservative congregation, and a trans man named Lyndon were interviewed together.

Pastor Danny used to believe that being LGBTQ+ was “wrong”; he and his congregation even supported dangerous conversion therapy practices. Lyndon knew when he came out as trans, he would lose his family. Yet, he believed God loved him – even as his family and faith community said otherwise.

Alarmed that a family’s theological beliefs would cause them to cast out their own child, Pastor Danny and his family took Lyndon into their home. Through the process of getting to know and care for Lyndon, Pastor Danny grew in his understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, which ultimately changed his heart and mind. Pastor Danny eventually shifted to leading an affirming congregation. Danny and Lyndon’s story can be viewed independently or as part of the full 30-minute “Learn With Love” documentary available online.

At a time when many Americans know little about the lived experiences of transgender people and when hostile rhetoric maligns the LGBTQ+ community with unfounded accusations and disinformation, documentaries like those published by the Trevor Project are critical to increasing visibility and understanding.

My multi-pronged question to the Lutheran congregation after watching Lyndon and Danny’s story was this:

When future generations look back on this moment in the life of the Church, will they see a community that chose fear, exclusion, and judgment? Or will they see a community that chose love, compassion, humility, and relationship?

PFLAG Sauk Valley is a willing partner for faith communities seeking to build relationships and grow in understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. For more information, call 815-408-0604 or email pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com. PFLAG Sauk Valley also has a website and a presence on Facebook.

Sarah Schlegel is the president of PFLAG Sauk Valley.