What’s in a name: A look of the history behind the names of area gymnasiums and tracks

Princeton's Noah LaPorte scores the game-winning basket to lift the Tigers to a 53-51 win over Byron on Feb. 8, 2025 at Prouty Gym in Princeton. Prouty Gym was named for the Charles Prouty Trust that also built the Prouty Building. The first basketball game played at Prouty Gym was Nov. 24, 1959 vs. St. Bede. (Mike Vaughn)

Sports fans walk in to area gyms and fields and see names like Bryant, Prouty, Nesti, Howard Fellows, Pops Dale, Kingman, Lancaster and Musgrove on the walls and read about them in newspaper stories.

Just who are these namesakes on the wall? This is the second in a two-part series telling the story and history behind the namesakes of area gymnasiums, tracks and track meets.

Prouty Gymnasium (Princeton) - Opened in 1959-60, Prouty Gym at Princeton High School was named for the Charles Prouty Trust that also built the Prouty Building. The first basketball game played at Prouty Gym was Nov. 24, 1959 vs. St. Bede.

Pannebaker Gymnasium (Princeton) - The gym at Logan Junior High was built in 1970 and named after Max Pannebaker, a teacher and principal from 1941-42 and 1946-74 with a five-year stint in the U.S. Army in between. He was described as a “true friend of youth, a servant of the community and a dedicated educator who instilled in everyone the desire to succeed.”

Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium (Princeton) - The gymnasium at Princeton Christian Academy is named after Howard Hoffman, who was principal at PCA and pastor at Princeton Bible Church.

R.M. Germano Gymnasium (Putnam County) - The Putnam County gym built in 1976 was dedicated to Dr. R.M. Germano on Jan. 7, 1977, the first school board president of the consolidated district that formed in 1966.

A view of the crowd inside R.M. Germano Gymnasium for the 99th annual Tri-County Conference Tournament championship game on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

Cooper Gymnasium (Mendota) - The gymnasium of the former Mendota High School was named after the well-respected, longtime principal Bob Cooper upon his retirement in 1994.

Abbot Vincent Gymnasium (St. Bede) - In April of 1925, construction of a large gymnasium was begun at St. Bede Academy. The building, which was blessed on Thanksgiving Day of that same year, contained four bowling alleys, eight pool tables, several club rooms and a swimming pool in the basement. The upper floor was devoted to basketball and drama. The cost of the building was about $200,000. The gym was named after Abbot Vincent, the first abbot of St. Bede Abbey. St. Bede historian Fr. Ron said more than likely the gym was dedicated in his name as its construction was completed the year Abbot Vincent had to resign from the office of abbot due to a stroke. He suffered a second stroke on his 86th birthday on May 10, 1941, from which he never recovered, and died on May 30, 1941.

Kingman Gymnasium (Ottawa) - Charles Kingman served as principal of Ottawa Township High School from 1913 until his death in 1932. Memorials at the time of his death noted no other individual since the time of its founder, Mr. Boltwood, had done so much for the school as Kingman. Under his leadership, the school’s enrollment doubled in size, and due largely to his efforts the present main building and later the Manual Arts Building were planned and erected. The Pirates christened Kingman Gym with a 36-27 win over Paxton in the first game held there on Dec. 2, 1932.

Kingman Gymnasium in Ottawa is named after Charles Kingman, who served as principal of Ottawa Township High School from 1913 until his death in 1932. The Pirates christened Kingman Gym with a 36-27 win over Paxton in the first game held there on Dec. 2, 1932. (Scott Anderson)

Love Gymnasium (Ottawa) - Gil Love was basketball coach at Ottawa High School from 1944-61, winning 10 regionals and eight sectionals with three Elite Eight appearances, including a third-place finish in 1957. He also coached summer baseball and served as athletic director. The auxiliary gym adjacent to Kingman Gym built in 1980 was renamed after Love in 1991.

Lowell “Pops” Dale Gymnasium (Streator) - The legendary Streator coach coached Bulldogs basketball from 1918-46, compiling a record of 500-247 over 28 years. He led nine different Streator teams to the state finals in a one-class system, won 13 district titles from 1920-35, and five Big 12 Conference titles. He served as president of Illinois Valley and Big 12 Coaches Associations and was inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame in 1974. The gym dedication was on Dec. 10, 2004.

A.J. Sellett Gymnasium (L-P) - The gymnasium at La Salle-Peru was named as the Dr. AJ. Sellett Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 28, 2014 after Dr. A.J. Sellett, who served on the L-P Board of Education for more than 20 years, including three terms as board president. He also volunteered as a team doctor for football, basketball, baseball and track for nearly four decades, providing free sports physicals, as well as medical check-ups for students in financial need.

Sellett started his medical practice in La Salle in 1947 and continued his work as a pediatrician, obstetrician and surgeon in the Illinois Valley for 55 years. It is estimated he delivered more than 10,000 babies in the Illinois Valley during his years of practice.

Sellett Gymnasium was named Dr. AJ. Sellett on Jan. 28, 2014. He served on the L-P Board of Education for more than 20 years. (Scott Anderson)

J.A. Happ Gymnasium (Peru) - The J.A. Happ Gymnasium is located at the former Peru Catholic School building, named in December 2016 to honor the former MLB pitcher, who is a 1997 graduate of the school. Peru Catholic merged to form the Academy of Carlo Acutis in February, 2025.

J.A. Happ works with campers during the Dec. 26 baseball clinic at the former Peru Catholic School The gym was rededicated as the J.A. Happ Gymnasium in honor of the 1997 PCS graduate and former MLB pitcher. (Photo contributed)

Dean Madsen Gymnasium (LaMoille) - The gym at LaMoille High School was named in honor of its former principal and superintendent on Dec. 6, 2019. Madsen was very active in the LaMoille community, serving as a LaMoille fireman and fire district trustee for many years. He was a longtime active LaMoille Lions Club member, receiving its distinguished Melvin Jones Award.

The newly renamed Dean R. Madsen Gymnasium sign was unveiled at LaMoille High School on Dec. 6, 2019. Madsen was a beloved longtime administrator at LHS. (BCR photo)

Brockman Gymnasium (Kewanee) - Kewanee High School’s main gym was named after legendary Coach H.F. Brockman on June 1, 1973. Brockman had his hands on many things at KHS from 1940-73, serving as athletic director for the duration of his tenure. He was head basketball coach for 14 seasons and his 245 wins still stand as the most by a Boilermakers coach. He also stands as the winningest football coach with a 71-7-11 record over 17 seasons. He was track coach for 28 years and Kewanee will be observing the 80th Year for the Brockman Relays.

Lancaster Gymnasium (Dixon) - Lancaster Gymnasium at Dixon High School was completed in 1959 and named in honor of Allen Lancaster, a former math teacher, principal and superintendent. It was built as part of a larger expansion of Dixon High School to accommodate its growing student population after World War II.

Forrest L. Tabor Gymnasium (Rock Falls) - Built in 1954, the Rock Falls gymnasium is named after its former school administrator of 23 years. Tabor, who served for the Navy in World War II, passed away in 2012 at the age of 99.

Homer B. Musgrove Fieldhouse (Sterling) - Homer B. Musgrove joined Sterling Township High School’s staff in 1942. He started up the Golden Warriors’ wrestling program in 1946 and was credited as the founder of its baseball team, for which he was head coach for 20 years. He also was the head football and basketball coach and an assistant track coach and served as athletic director for 14 years until his retirement in 1970. The Fieldhouse was named in January of 1979 following his death in 1978.

Tracks

Rathje Track (Princeton) - The all-weather track installed in 1997 at Princeton High School was named after benefactors Frank and Marion Rathje. The Tigers ran on a cinders track at Bryant Field dating back to the early 1930s.

The Princeton Invitational was renamed as the Ferris Family Invitational after another beneficiary to the track project.

Princeton’s Howard-Monier boys and girls invitationals are named after organizers and boosters of the all-weather track, Jim Howard and Dave Monier.

Rollie Morris Track (Hall) - The all-weather track at Hall High School was installed in 1998 and dedicated to the Red Devils’ late track coach. Rollie Morris was at Hall from 1962-93, coaching football, cross country, basketball and track for 32 years. Hall’s annual Red Devils Relays were also renamed in his honor as the Rollie Morris Invitational.

Hall’s former Red Devil Relays was also renamed as the Rollie Morris Invite after the legendary coach.

Capt. Thomas J. Heitmann Memorial Track (St. Bede) - The St. Bede track was dedicated and named after 2001 alum Thomas Heitmann, who gave the ultimate sacrifice and died doing what he loved most, while flying a AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter with the U.S. Marines on Sept. 19, 2011. He was a track standout for the Bruins.