Minooka senior wins $50,000 Coady Memorial Scholarship

Minooka Community High School has named senior Marilyn Mondragon of Morris as the winner of the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, funded by the Charlene A. Coady Trust, is worth $12,500 annually and can be renewed for up to three years, totaling $50,000.

Minooka Community High School has named senior Marilyn Mondragon of Morris as the winner of the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Mondragon is attending Illinois State University, where she will major in nursing and minor in Spanish.

“This scholarship gives me the stability to continue my education and pursue nursing,” Mondragon said. “Without my family and support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

The scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who demonstrate:

• Academic achievement and strong character

• Significant participation and leadership in school, extracurricular, and community activities

• Qualification for admission to an undergraduate institution

• Financial need

The award is based on a submitted essay and recognizes students likely to achieve academic success and make meaningful contributions to their career and community.