Women entrepreneurs who have helped to shape the world

The business landscape is continually evolving, shaped by the relentless determination and innovative spirit of visionary leaders of industry. Entrepreneurs come in many types, and a significant percentage of trailblazers are women. Women entrepreneurs have built global empires and inspired many young girls and women to follow in their footsteps.

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor says one in three high-growth entrepreneurs and nearly two in five export-oriented startups were led by women, according to its latest report of women’s progress in entrepreneurship over the past 25 years. Forty-two percent of all American firms are women-owned businesses, according to Ecommercetips.org. In many regions, women are driving forces behind new business creation. Here’s a deeper look at some of the women entrepreneurs that have made their mark.

• Oprah Winfrey: It wouldn’t be a complete list of women entrepreneurs without Oprah Winfrey. Despite a challenging childhood, Winfrey built a multimedia empire from the ground up, becoming a self-made entrepreneur. From her titular talk show to the founding of Harpo Productions and the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Winfrey became the first Black woman to achieve billionaire status.

• Melanie Perkins: Perkins is the co-founder of the popular graphic design platform Canva. At around age 19, Perkins had the idea to make graphic design accessible to everyone, even those without many design skills. She persevered despite facing numerous rejections from investors, and now Canva is a multi-billion dollar global success story.

• Whitney Wolfe Herd: Online dating has helped pair many successful couples. Many have her to thank, as she is the CEO of the dating app Bumble. The concept of the app is unique from other platforms, as it requires women to make the first move, a concept that has helped empower women. At 31, Herd became the youngest woman to take a U.S company public.

• Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: Shaw is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur, and the executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. These are biotechnology companies based in Bangalore, India. Shaw is known for being India’s first woman entrepreneur and the country’s richest self-made woman.

• Arianna Huffington: Huffington is a digital journalism pioneer. She is the co-founder of The Huffington Post and founder and CEO of Thrive Global, a wellness and health platform.

This is just a short list of the women entrepreneurs that have helped shape the world.