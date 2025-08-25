Tips to maximize closet space

Who couldn’t use a little more closet space at home? As individuals accumulate more belongings, they need places to store all of these items. While modern homes may be built with extra storage in mind, older homes often place a premium on closet space. Homes built earlier than the 1980s may have small closets in bedrooms and only one or two additional closets around the home for linens and other items.

The most obvious solution to a lack of closet space is to build more closets. But too often home floor plans cannot accommodate new closets. Therefore, homeowners may have to get creative to maximize their space.

Sort and discard

Individuals can take some time to empty closets and assess what is in them. Sometimes more space can come from simply thinning out belongings that are no longer used. Take off the plastic coverings on dry cleaning and discard bulky shoe boxes.

Invest in thinner hangers

Clothes hangers come in all types, but the thinnest and most durable ones tend to be the no-slip velvet variety. Such hangers keep garments from slipping off and feature an ultra-thin design, says Real Simple magazine.

Use storage containers

Grouping items together and condensing them can free up space. Tuck belts, handbags and other items into storage bins that can be labeled and stacked. Loose items can look more cluttered and even take up more space when spread out.

Pair shelves with rods

For those with enough space, hanging a few shelves in unused areas in the closet can provide more storage space. If there is sufficient space above the rod, install a shelf and place seldom-used items up high.

Get a closet system

A customized closet system will certainly provide the best chances to maximize closet space. These companies will measure the closet and assess the contents to draw up a design that will give homeowners what they need. Closet systems also can adjust and grow with lifestyle changes.

Choose other storage solutions

In addition to closets, people can identify other spaces to store items. This can include bins under beds, storage benches or ottomans, the back sides of doors, or in furniture with built-in drawers. Individuals also can purchase free-standing closets or armoires that can fill in when rooms do not have enough closet space or no closet at all.Maximizing closet space comes down to some creativity, de-cluttering and utilizing additional furniture to meet needs.