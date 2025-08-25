Tips to get ready for DIY gift projects

There are many reasons people gravitate to homemade holiday gifts. Customizing and personalizing gifts to the needs of a particular recipient is a thoughtful touch. Homemade gifts may be particularly fun for savvy do-it-yourselfers to give to loved ones.

DIY gifts require extra time and effort, which means they often cannot be left to the last minute. Crafty gift givers who plan to give homemade items this holiday season should plan and gather supplies well in advance of the holidays to ensure gifts will be ready in time. Following these tips can help the planning process.

• Identify your project(s). Prior to the holiday season, begin to think about which holiday gift projects you will be undertaking. Ideas run the gamut from yarn crafts to woodworking to food gifts. Understanding the scope of the project will help you determine how much time it will take to complete it.

• Start shopping supplies. Each project will require various materials. Shopping early ensures availability of materials. The closer it gets to the holiday season, the more scarce certain supplies may become, making shopping early a necessity. Plus, the earlier you shop, the greater the opportunity to compare prices and shop sales.

• Store materials in an organized manner. Devote an area, box or another storage solution for your tools and materials so that they are not absorbed by existing clutter. Time can be wasted looking for materials and setting up a project, particularly if you purchased items in advance.

• Block out time. Devote time on your schedule to working on holiday gifts. Treat the work like any other job. Take advantage of quiet moments when you can devote your attention to the DIY projects.

• Create personalized tags. Let gift recipients know the item was handmade by you. Create or purchase tags that can be attached to the finished project and read, “Made by (Name Person).” It’s a clever finishing touch to the gift. Plus, it showcases your pride in the homemade item.

Do-it-yourself gifts are heartfelt and personal. Prepare for any homemade gifts well in advance of the holidays to ensure you have the time and materials to get everything done on time.