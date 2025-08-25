Tips to avoid the buildup of clutter

Clutter has a way of taking over a home. As time goes by, items that are not stored or discarded when they’ve lost their utility can gradually take over a space, creating a claustrophobic, cluttered feeling that can affect how people feel in their homes.

Clutter is not something to be taken lightly. A 2010 study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that women who characterized their living spaces as cluttered or marked by unfinished projects were more likely to experience fatigue and depression than women who described their homes as restful and restorative. Though clutter is often discussed in terms of removing it, there’s also many ways to prevent it in the first place.

• Schedule weekly cleaning sessions. Cleaning is a chore few look forward to, and that reluctance may be a byproduct of infrequent cleanings. The less a home is cleaned, the longer cleaning sessions take when individuals get around to it. Weekly cleaning sessions can help prevent items from stockpiling and creating a cluttered look.

• Discard items when they’re no longer used. Holding on to items you no longer use will eventually contribute to the buildup of clutter. That’s a lesson parents know well, as kids outgrow toys, which can then pile up and contribute to overcrowded toy chests and play rooms. Adults also have a hard time discarding their own toys, including old devices. As kids outgrow toys, let them choose which ones to discard before they’re replaced with new items. The same goes for adults, who can wipe old devices like tablets, smartphones and laptops clean and discard them once they’ve purchased replacements.

• Make it easy to find stored items. Even the most well-organized person can fall victim to clutter if stored items prove difficult to find. When revamping storage systems, choose clear, stackable drawers so you won’t make a mess as you look for stored items you can’t find. Clear, stackable plastic bins and drawers make it easier to find what you’re looking for, reducing the likelihood that items will end up on the floor or strewn about. If you don’t want to replace existing storage bins, label them if they’re not clear to make it easier to identify what’s inside.

• Donate clothing. Much like kids’ toys and adults devices should be discarded when they’re no longer used, old clothes can be donated to create more storage space and prevent the buildup of clutter. Clutter is often described as something visible to the naked eye, but clutter can also build up in dresser drawers and behind closet doors. Periodically go through closets and dressers and remove items you no longer wear, donating them if they’re still in good shape and discarding them if they’re not.

Clutter can quickly take over a home. A proactive approach that emphasizes clutter prevention can make for a more relaxing and restful home.