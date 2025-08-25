How women can safeguard their mental health

Women face numerous challenges as they move forward in their personal and professional lives. In order to overcome such obstacles, women may feel the need to continually put on brave faces and act strong in assorted situations.

Over time, feeling the need to always appear ready to tackle the world can slowly chip away at women’s well-being, particularly their mental wellness. In order to right the ship, it may be necessary for women to identify behaviors that can improve and protect their mental health. The following lifestyle strategies can help.

• Get ample rest. Give yourself permission to rest when you need it, and do not feel guilty for not being productive. In fact, think of the time you devote to yourself as productive since it is benefitting your health.

• Consider meditation. Meditation can help soothe the mind and body. There are different meditation modalities. Some people like to sit listening to soothing music. You may want to join a yoga class where you can learn to breathe deeply. Alternative meditation disciplines may be more in-depth or involve spirituality. Experiment with what works for you.

• Exercise regularly. The health organization Women’s Care™ says exercising regularly can help maintain mental health. Exercise often is mentioned as a cure-all for many different conditions, and may produce the same mood-boosting benefits of prescription medications used to treat mental health conditions.

• Make friends. Socialization can help you feel less isolated and alone. Participating in activities with others and gaining new connections is a healthy way to boost the brain and improve mental health.

• Participate in activities you enjoy. Make time for activities that fuel hobbies or interests rather than just those required for work or maintaining the household.

• Eat healthy foods. Food can affect mood in various ways. Certain foods may contribute to inflammation throughout the body, which can increase risk for certain conditions. Choose foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids to boost mental health. Others, like those rich in vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene, can be crucial for the proper function of the brain and nervous system, says the Family Institute.

• Learn about hormones. Fluctuating hormone levels during menstruation, pregnancy and menopause may put you at risk for various mental health conditions. Speak with a doctor about what you can do to keep hormones more stable or to treat conditions as they pertain to these hormones.

Maximizing mental health may come down to certain practices that prioritize mental well-being.