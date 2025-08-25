Hawk Auto - new name, same great service

In the spring of 2025, a new chapter began for one of Peru’s most trusted automotive dealerships. After years of serving the community as JP Motors, the dealership proudly transitioned to Hawk Auto Peru, joining the respected Hawk Auto family. While the name may have changed, the commitment to quality vehicles, exceptional service, and strong customer relationships remains at the heart of the dealership.

The transition to Hawk Auto Peru reflects both continuity and growth. For decades, JP Motors built a reputation for honesty, reliability, and personal service. Those same values now carry forward under the Hawk Auto brand, strengthened by expanded resources, a broader network, and a renewed focus on the future. Customers can continue to count on the familiar faces they’ve trusted for years, now backed by the innovation and expertise of a larger family of dealerships.

Hawk Auto Peru continues to proudly offer Nissan and Chevrolet vehicles, brands long associated with dependability and value. But the transition also brings exciting opportunities for local drivers. With an eye toward luxury and performance, Hawk Auto Peru is expanding its lineup to include Mercedes-Benz, opening the door for customers seeking premium engineering, cutting-edge technology, and refined driving experiences.

This expansion highlights Hawk Auto Peru’s mission: to give customers more choices, greater value, and a dealership experience that evolves with their needs. Whether someone is shopping for a practical daily driver, a rugged truck, or a sophisticated luxury model, Hawk Auto Peru is ready to deliver.

Hawk Auto Peru is built on a legacy of trust but driven by innovation and growth. The community can look forward to the same service they’ve always known now with even more to offer.