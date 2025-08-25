Fitness classes women can try

Ask people what their top New Year’s resolution is each year and they’re likely to say something along the lines of “lose weight” or “get fit.” That is why area gyms run specials throughout the month of January as they seek to attract new people intent on improving their overall health. Too often these resolutions are a distant memory by the ides of March.

Despite repeatedly hearing about how important diet and exercise can be for personal health, and even despite the same resolutions made at the start of every year, a survey from Healthy People 2020, an initiative of the Department of Health and Human Services, found only 24 percent of Americans 18 and older met current aerobic physical activity and muscle-strengthening guidelines.

Among those who exercise regularly, a study published in the International Journal of Liberal Arts and Social Science found women tend to exercise more than men and have different exercise habits and motivation to exercise. Women were apt to exercise to control weight, while men do so to improve fitness level. As women find more time for exercise, they may be drawn to the various classes available that can help them meet their exercise goals.

Barre classes

Barre classes are inspired by ballet and work on the ballet bar. They are designed to help participants develop a lean and long dancer’s body. The classes may be low-intensity or vigorous, depending on the instructor. They certainly will be leg-heavy with a lot of squat or plié type maneuvers.

Zumba®

Zumba is a danced-based class that incorporates dance styles from around the world, but tends to feature a notable concentration of Latin moves. The music is full of energy, and instructors engage the classes with fancy footwork that feels more like visiting a dance club than a workout studio.

Cycling

Riding a bicycle pays enormous cardiovascular dividends. Stationary bikes line workout rooms, and the instructor varies the pace and intensity to simulate various real-world conditions.

Circuit classes

Circuit classes feature short intervals at various stations or machines. Participants move around the circuit in predetermined periods of time to complete the exercises.

HIIT

HIIT stands for high intensity interval training. HIIT features short bursts (anywhere from 30 seconds to 3 minutes) of cardiovascular exercises that are designed to work at intense levels with recovery, but not rest periods. This keeps the heart pumping and is designed to boost metabolism. Plus, the workouts are short, so time-crunched people don’t have to devote as much time to the gym each day.

Aerial fitness

Those who have been to the circus may have been amazed at the aerial artistry of being twisted and suspended in silk. Aerial fitness classes blend elements of this performance art with gymnastics and yoga.

Exercise classes come in many forms and can motivate women to fully commit to their fitness goals.