Peru HyVee - A Proud Supporter of Women

For more than 2 ½ decades, your local Hy-Vee in Peru has been a proud part of the Illinois Valley community, and we’re especially proud to support and employ women from all across the area. In fact, over 50% of our team members are women, and 13 of our 20 department managers are female. Their leadership helps us deliver the personalized service, care, and attention you’ve come to expect over the past 26 years.

We’re your one-stop, full-service grocery store with everything you need under one roof. From our award-winning Pharmacy, Bakery, Deli, and Meat Department to our Convenience Store, Wine & Spirits, Floral, and Mia Italian departments — we’ve got you covered. Don’t miss our seasonal Garden Center, catering services, and in-store Kitchen serving up fresh meals daily.

Prefer to shop from home? Try Aisles Online — place your grocery order online and pick it up curbside or have it delivered right to your door. Download the Hy-Vee app on the Apple App Store or Google Play to get started.

Need a pick-me-up while you shop? Stop by our in-store Starbucks and grab your favorite drink to sip while you shop or take it to go.

Come visit us at 1651 Midtown Road in Peru, call us at 815-223-5219, or check us out online at www.hy-vee.com. We’re open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for your convenience.

Looking for a new career? We’re hiring! Contact the store to learn more about joining our team.

At Hy-Vee, there’s always a helpful smile in every aisle.