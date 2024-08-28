Families can make the most of summer’s end

It seems like just yesterday people were heralding the arrival of summer. After many months of fickle weather, summer’s warm temperatures and ample sunshine can be that hug from Mother Nature people need. But soon summer will be coming to an end, making room for apples, corn and pumpkin spice.

Even though summer will soon be singing its swan song, there is still plenty of time for families to enjoy the waning days of surf and sunshine. Here are some family-friendly options to consider.

Catch a concert

Summer is a time of year when many artists go on tour and sell out everything from arenas to ampitheaters to more intimate venues. Find a singer the entire family enjoys and grab some tickets.

Pick fruit

Peach season varies depending on where you live, but May through September is a prime time for pick-your-own farms to open their orchards to the peach-picking public. Turn those peaches into pies for Labor Day festivities.

Watch some fireworks

Those who didn’t have an opportunity to catch a fireworks display already this summer, or who enjoyed it so much that they want more, can find out when the next big display will take place. Some beachside towns and even amusement parks regularly host fireworks shows on the weekends.

Climb a lighthouse

National Lighthouse Day occurs on August 7. Locate a lighthouse within driving distance and visit one of the beautiful and historic structures that commemorate maritime history. For example, Sandy Hook Lighthouse in New Jersey, which was lit for the first time in 1764, is the oldest operating lighthouse in the United States.

Pick a day to re-do

Ask all members of the family what sticks out in their minds as the best summer day so far. It may have been paddleboarding in a lake or taking a scenic drive. Compile the answers and then pick one activity to enjoy all over again.

Head to a state fair

State fairs fill calendars this time of year. They’re perfect ways to enjoy carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and even livestock.

Watch balloons rise

Check to see if there is a hot-air balloon festival taking place nearby. Watch these huge items become lighter than air and get lifted off the ground.

Enjoy an outdoor movie

Purchase or borrow a movie projector and set up a screen outdoors. That screen can be an actual outdoor screen or a white sheet stretched between two poles. Invite the neighborhood to come over, set up picnic blankets and enjoy a family flick.

Camp out

Pitch a tent at a campground or even in your own backyard and spend an evening sleeping under the stars.

Visit a garden or arboretum

Plan a day trip to a botanical garden or arboretum to view the various trees, flowers and shrubs in bloom. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a day in nature.

Families can wind down from summer by engaging in various enjoyable activities before a new school year begins.