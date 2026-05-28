Parkside’s Logan Martin wins 3 IESA medals

Peru Parkside seventh grader Logan Martin (5) runs during the IESA Class 3A state track and field meet. He earned medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. (Photo provided by Gina Martin)

Parkside seventh grader Logan Martin earned three medals at the IESA Class 3A state track and field meet at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Marin placed fifth in the 200-meter dash in 24.8 seconds, finished seventh in the 100 in 12.19 seconds and ran with Luis Ledesma, Geno Vezzetti and James Lowery to take seventh in the 4x100 relay in 51.4 seconds.

Princeton Logan’s Robert Comer placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 11.68 meters.

In the eighth grade boys meet, Princeton Logan’s Ethan Turpen finished fourth in the shot put (13.94) and the discus (44.17), while teammate Jayden Reynolds took eighth in the high jump (1.62).

Mendota Northbrook had a pair of eighth grade girls medal in Ariana Francis and Seriyah Elam.

Francis placed second in the high jump (1.54) and finished seventh in the 100 (13.38), while Elam was runner-up in the discus (32.22).