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Sports | Illinois Valley

Ohio’s Jillian Anderson named to Northwest Illinois All-Star Volleyball Game

Jillian Anderson

Jillian Anderson (Ohio HS)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Ohio senior Jillian Anderson has been selected to the Northwest Illinois All-Star Game on June 9 at Highland Community College in Freeport.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Anderson was a first-team All-BCR selection, named first-team NUIC All-Conference for the Amboy co-op. She led the Clippers in kills (168) and digs (208) and was second in serving (111 points, 34 aces).

Anderson will continue her volleyball career at St. Ambrose University, also competing in track & field for the Fighting Bees. She has been accepted into their Track 1 Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL