Ohio’s Jillian Anderson named to Northwest Illinois All-Star Volleyball Game

Ohio senior Jillian Anderson has been selected to the Northwest Illinois All-Star Game on June 9 at Highland Community College in Freeport.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Anderson was a first-team All-BCR selection, named first-team NUIC All-Conference for the Amboy co-op. She led the Clippers in kills (168) and digs (208) and was second in serving (111 points, 34 aces).

Anderson will continue her volleyball career at St. Ambrose University, also competing in track & field for the Fighting Bees. She has been accepted into their Track 1 Doctor of Physical Therapy program.