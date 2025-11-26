2025 All-BCR Volleyball Team

Princeton's Caroline Keutzer rose above the net as the 2025 BCR Volleyball Player of the Year. (Mike Vaughn)

Jillian Anderson, sr., Amboy-Ohio: The senior from Ohio played a big role for the regional finalist Clippers, leading the team in kills (168) and digs (208) and second in serving (111 points, 34 aces). She was named first-team NUIC All-Conference.

Kaitlyn Coutts, jr., OH, Hall: The Hall junior outside hitter led the area with 3.4 kills per set and was ranked among the leaders across the board with 164 digs, 128 points and 39 aces. She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference making the All-BCR first team for the first time.

Keighley Davis, sr., MH, Princeton: Davis played a big role in leading the Tigresses to a regional championship. She was ranked among the area leaders in kills (182), blocks (37) and serving (231 points, 31 aces). Davis, who has committed to play for William Penn University, was an unanimous first team Three Rivers East selection. It is her second selection to the All-BCR first team.

Makayla Hecht, sr., setter, Princeton: The senior setter was a full-rotation player, dishing out an area-best 658 assists (8.0 per set) and ranked among the best servers with 163 points (1.9). She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. This is Hecht’s first selection to the All-BCR first team.

Caroline Keutzer, sr., OH., Princeton: The BCR Player of the Year played full rotation for the Tigresses, excelling on all fronts with an area-best 250 kills along with 150 digs, 196 points and 30 aces. She was an unanimous first team Three Rivers East selection and was named to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention team. It is her second selection to the All-BCR first team.

Emily Wright, sr., libero, Bureau Valley: The Storm libero had the Wright stuff in the back row, scooping up an area-best 390 digs (4.8 per set). She was also one of the Storm’s leaders in serving with 143 points and 32 aces. Wright was named first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

SECOND TEAM

Libby Endress, jr., setter, Bureau Valley: The senior setter dished out 247 assists (3.4) for the Storm and ranked among the area leaders in digs (291), points (162) and aces (300). Endress was named second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Camryn Driscoll, sr., libero, Princeton: The Tigresses’ senior libero made things happen in the back row with 239 digs. She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Keely Lawson, sr., OH, Princeton: A six-rotation player, Lawson contributed in hitting (221 kills), defense (167 digs) and serving (161 points, 18 aces). She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Kijah Lucas, so., MB/OH, St. Bede: The Bruins sophomore cub was ranked among area leaders with 154 kills and 44 blocks. She was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Charlie Pellegrini, sr., OH, Hall: Pellegrini contributed at the net and led the Red Devils in the back row with a team-high 268 digs, 132 points and 41 aces. She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Nelle Potthoff, so., OH, St. Bede: The sophomore striker led the Bruins with 182 kills and 48 aces. She was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lily Bosnich, sr., DS, St. Bede; Evelyn Bryant, sr., DS, Hall; Brynley Doty, so., MH, Bureau Valley; Grace Kelly, sr., MH, LaMoille; Ava Kyle, jr., DS, Princeton; Kathy Maciczak, sr., MH, Princeton; Jillian Pinter, sr., MH, St. Bede; Ella Ryan, sr., L, LaMoille; Taylor Wamhoff, sr., OH, LaMoille