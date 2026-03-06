IVCC baseball looks to improve, compete in postseason

Adrian Arzola hits the ball during a game in his senior season at La Salle-Peru in 2025. Arzola is a freshman at IVCC and is expected to be a contributor for the Eagles. (Mark Busch)

Entering his third season as the IVCC baseball coach, Nick Harsted said he feels are more prepared than they’ve been for success this spring.

“I can’t say with 100% certainty that in the first two seasons of my head coaching career I felt like we were 100% prepared, and that showed throughout the course of the year with our win-loss record,” Harsted said. “I don’t feel the same way this season. I’m extremely happy with how the recruiting process went. I think with some of the losses and some of the heartbreak over the last couple of years we’ve had the opportunity to learn and make adjustments. I believe we’ve put ourselves in a situation throughout the offseason to win some baseball games.

“It’s time this program starts doing so.”

The Eagles, who went 10-37 last season, have a handful of returning sophomores who will be counted on to lead the way in pitchers Payton Dye, Austin Aldridge and Austin Davy, outfielder Brady Romagnoli and infielder Casey Clennon.

IVCC also has several freshmen who are expected to contribute in catcher Jayden Jaramillo, outfielder Adrian Arzola and infielders Torii Chaney and Anthony Bull.

“There are multiple freshmen who will have an impact for us,” Harsted said.

Harsted said the Eagles have put an emphasis on defense and base running this spring.

“Last year we lacked in those departments, which ultimately led to an underachieving season,” Harsted said. “Our pitching staff is a bit young and inexperienced, so those areas will be crucial to their success as well.”

Dye, Aldridge and Davy will be counted on as starting pitchers. Dye struck out 42 batters in 42 2/3 innings last season, while Aldridge had 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. Davy was a relief pitcher last season but moves to the rotation this year. He allowed one run in five innings in the Eagles’ opener against Joliet.

Chance Estes, Jason Campbell and Jackson Piecha are also expected to log innings on a pitching staff that Harsted said will experience growing pains.

“We have more incoming pitcher than returning pitchers,” Harsted said. “The starting rotation along with our relief pitchers will be assembled in full after our spring trip to Myrtle Beach. This is a great time for them to go out and compete in games that don’t affect our postseason chances and earn opportunities. Earning trust happens early in the season by commanding the game and throwing strikes.

“I’ve been extremely satisfied with the work they have put in all offseason, so you always hope they can have success.”

Offensively, Clennon (.315 average, .374 on-base in 2025) and Romagnoli (.309 ba, .435 obp) are expected to be key contributors after solid seasons last spring.

Harsted also expects sophomore Nolan Van Duzer to take a leap offensively.

“Our offensive approach throughout the fall and offseason has been about being productive as a unit,” Harsted said. “As a hitter at this level, there are always going to be highs and lows. One thing we can control is our mindset and approach in the box. Moving runners in certain situations and producing runs is our main focus. We showed a lot of that ability in our first game. I was extremely happy with the way the guys bought into doing what needs to be done as opposed to what they want to do.”

The Eagles are looking to compete in the postseason this spring.

“The goal is always a postseason berth, something the program has lacked over the last decade,” Harsted said. “As our region only gets better, it becomes harder and harder each year to qualify. The guys are hungry for postseason baseball and that will be the goal we chase throughout the season.”