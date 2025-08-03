Boat racer Dustin Pearson dies from injuries suffered in DePue races

Racers watch the 125cc runabout race during the US Title Series (USTS) Pro National Championship Boat Races on Friday, July 25, 2025 in DePue. (Scott Anderson)

Dustin Pearson has died of injuries he suffered during an accident at the Lake DePue Pro National Championship Boat Races on July 25.

Pearson’s boat flipped during the final heat of the 500 Runabout. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He died Friday.

“Our hearts are with the Pearsons and all of our racing family,” the DePue Men’s Club, a sponsor of the races, said in a Facebook post. “Such a terrible tragedy. It’s been a tough few weeks for the boat racing community as a whole.”

Pearson, who is from Michigan, was inducted into the American Power Boat Association Hall of Champions in 2023.

“Rest easy, Dustin Pearson,” the APBA said in a Facebook post. “A true friend, a devoted husband and father and one of the best racers to ever hit the water.”