The Times area prep sports schedule for March 16-March 22, 2025

Henry-Senachwine shortstop Brooklynn Thompson (21) makes the turn on a double-play attempt as WFC batter-runner Clara Downey (5) races down the first-base line in a 2023 conference matchup. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, March 17

Baseball: Lexington at Marquette, Seneca at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lexington at Marquette, WFC at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

Baseball: Lexington at WFC, Ottawa at Metamora, Roanoke-Benson at Fieldcrest, Aurora Central Catholic at Newark, AFC at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Marquette at Kewanee, El Paso-Gridley at WFC, Normal U-High at Seneca, Aurora Central Catholic at Newark, AFC at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa (G) in Sycamore Indoor, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

Baseball: Indian Creek at Marquette, El Paso-Gridley at WFC, Seneca at Gardner-S. Wilmington, Streator at Hall, Newark at Amboy, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Seneca at Gardner-S. Wilmington, Ottawa at Dixon, Newark at Amboy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Plano at HBR/L/N/S, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa (B) in Sycamore Indoor, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

Baseball: Ottawa at Sandwich, Newark at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Marquette at Streator, Wilmington at Seneca, Oswego at Ottawa, Newark at Reed-Custer, Serena at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Washington at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Baseball: Gardner-S. Wilmington at WFC, Newark at Seneca, Streator at Sandwich, South Beloit at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.; Marquette in Lenz Field Showcase (Jacksonville)

Softball: WFC at Hall, South Beloit at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.; Marquette in Lenz Field Showcase (Jacksonville)

Track and field: FCW (B&G) at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Baseball: Lexington at Seneca, St. Bede at Ottawa, Serena at AFC, 11 a.m.; Marquette in Lenz Field Showcase (Jacksonville)

Softball: Joliet Catholic at Ottawa, Serena at AFC, 11 a.m.; Marquette in Lenz Field Showcase (Jacksonville)

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Troy Triad Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track and field: Seneca (G) in Clinton’s Last Chance Meet, 9 a.m.; Marquette (B&G) in Reed-Custer’s Comet Indoor Classic, 10 a.m.