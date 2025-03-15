2025 Princeton baseball preview: Tigers look to carry over success from other sports

Many of the Princeton boys have seen much success during the school year from the football field to the basketball court and wrestling mats.

Between them, seniors Jordan Reinhardt, Noah LaPorte, Luke Smith, Will Lott, Ace Christiansen and Jace Stuckey and junior Ryan Jagers took part in either a trip to the quarterfinals in football, a third straight trip to the sectional final in basketball or made a repeat appearance to the state wrestling tournament, or a combination of two accomplishments.

They hope to carry that success over to the ball diamond this spring.

“The success in the other sports is great and we are really hoping to bring that to baseball,” Reinhardt said. “We really want to get over the hump and win a regional this year. We have a senior-loaded team so we are hoping we can bring a lot of leadership to the young guys and make them a lot better this year.

“We are a fun group of kids and go together very well so that also helps a lot.”

The Tigers went 9-13 last year, 3-7 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division, falling to eventual regional champ Rockridge 1-0 in the semifinals on their home field.

Coach Wick Warren, who starts his eighth season at the Tigers helm, expects his seven seniors to carry a significant load. Nolan Kloepping will play infield and outfield, Christiansen returns behind the plate while LaPorte patrols center field, both for their fourth varsity season, Stuckey will play first and outfield with Reinhardt and Lott in the infield.

Reinhardt led the area with a .508 batting average while Christiansen batted .412 and Lott .338, both in the top 10.

“Jordan, Ace, William and Nolan were our leading hitters last season and I expect big things at the plate from all four this season,” Warren said. “I expect Noah to be the leading defensive centerfielder in the area and to contribute in a big way offensively. Jace has looked very good in preseason hitting work.”

The Tiger pitching staff will be led by seniors Reinhardt (2-2, 3.54) and Lott (3-0, 3.88) and junior southpaw Tyler Forristall (3.88). Warren describes Lott as “our most competitive pitcher who battles every time out,” and looks for Reinhardt and Forristall to be among the best pitchers in the area.

Other contributions will come from sophomore Braden Shaw and Jagers, who were injured last year but looking very good in the preseason, Warren said, and seniors Stuckey, LaPorte and Smith.

Jagers will also see time at the hot corner at third, while junior Stihl Brokaw and freshmen Jack Oester will also play the infield.

The Tigers are slated to start the season at home on March 20 vs. Sterling, the start of a front-loaded nonconference slate against the likes of 3A schools Dixon, Rock Falls, La Salle-Peru and Rochelle. They will also have a Three Rivers crossover with Mercer County, a stretch that will provide a good tune up for their Three Rivers East opener vs. Newman on April 7.

“We face a good, tough schedule, but we have a very experienced team and we expect to be competitive with all our opponents,” Warren said. “Playing high school baseball in the Midwest is always a challenge facing the talented teams in the area as well as the ever changing weather, but PHS is ready for a very good year.”