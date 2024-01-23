Hope and Rita Self enjoy once-in-a-lifetime European trip with Millikin volleyball

Henry-Senachwine graduate Hope Self (front right) and her Millikin University volleyball teammates pose for a photo with their opponent after a match in Florence, Italy. (Rita Self)

Henry-Senachwine graduate Hope Self never felt a burning desire to travel to Europe.

But she had the opportunity to go with the Millikin University volleyball team, and she loved it.

“I never really wanted to go to Europe before, but then after going, I would go back in a heartbeat,” Self said. “It’s so cool with the history and everything. I loved Italy. I loved Paris. They’re beautiful places. I learned so many things that I wouldn’t have known if I didn’t go.

“A lot of people don’t have that opportunity [to visit Europe] in their lifetime, so I feel lucky to have already gone at 19.”

Self and her Big Blue teammates – along with family, including Self’s mom, Rita – went on a 12-day trip to multiple places in Italy and Paris, playing four matches against European club teams with high school and college-age players.

“They were crazy good,” Hope Self said. “They were super tall and really good at volleyball. We were talking to some of them after games, and they said they were going to go pro.

“At first, it was intimidating, but it was fun. We were there for fun. We wanted to win, but at the same time, it was for the experience. Overall, I think it was a good lead in to our spring season because now we know some things we can work on. It was a good experience, and I think we learned a lot from playing teams that are a lot better than us.”

Henry-Senachwine graduate Hope Self digs the ball during a match with the Millikin University volleyball team in Venice, Italy. (Rita Self)

With only four matches during the trip, the Big Blue had plenty of time for sightseeing.

The group spent the first three days in Rome before also visiting Pisa, Florence, Venice and some small towns in Italy before heading to Paris for a few days to end the trip.

“I really liked Rome,” Hope Self said. “I felt like there was a lot of stuff to see. We did a lot of walking around, just seeing cool things. I liked to go to little coffee shops. When we’d walk around, we’d see places and just stop in. We’d go places with the team, but we also had a lot of free time to do our own thing.”

Hope Self also enjoyed Cinque Terre, Italy, a coastal area that consists of five hillside villages.

“We went on a train to each village,” Hope Self said. “We’d go to a town for about an hour then hop on the train and it’s like a four-minute ride to the next town. That part was really cool because they were on the water and the buildings were super colorful. It didn’t have a ton of stuff open because it’s more of a summer place to be, but I kind of liked it because it was less crowded. It was really fun and really pretty.”

Seeing the Eiffel Tower also was a highlight for Hope Self.

“I wish we would have had a bit more time in Paris,” Hope Self said. “We could have seen a lot more. The Eiffel Tower was really cool. We went at sunset and when it got darker, the Eiffel Tower lit up. It glowed with sparking lights. It was really pretty.”

Hope Self said she was glad to have her mother on the trip.

“That was awesome,” Hope Self said. “It was really fun to have her there because I know when she was younger it was her dream to go to Paris. Going to all the different places to sightsee with her was fun. It was fun, too, because she doesn’t really know my college friends because I’m two hours away. She got to hang out with my friends and get to know them better, and all the girls on the team got to know my mom. It was just fun.”

Rita Self, Henry’s athletic director and volleyball coach, was not initially supposed to go on the trip when it was booked in January 2023.

However, there was an opening in December, and she decided to go.

“I decided to go last minute, and I’m glad I did,” said Rita Self, who had never been to Europe. “I was hesitant, not wanting to miss school, and we were hosting the girls conference [basketball] tournament, so I was stressing about that. I had support at Henry willing to help me out so I could make it happen.

“I’m glad I took it because these are definitely times that I’ll never get back. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to travel with your kid.”

Henry-Senachwine graduate Hope Self (front, fourth from right) and the Millikin University volleyball team visited the Eiffel Tower during a 12-day European trip. (Rita Self)

Rita Self said some of the highlights of the trip for her were seeing the Coliseum and Forum in Rome, visiting Vatican City, going on a gondola ride in Venice and seeing the Eiffel Tower.

She said she “gravitated more toward the small villages” such as Lucca and Cinque Terre.

“It was definitely a great opportunity,” Rita Self said. “It was always one of my childhood dreams to go to Paris, so it’s kind of crazy I finally got to go.”

While Rita Self enjoyed seeing the sights, she said “just spending time with Hope and her friends was awesome.”

Rita Self also was glad to see her daughter play, as it’s not always easy to get to her matches in the fall while she’s coaching the Mallards.

“It was fun to watch her team and see her interact with her teammates in a different setting,” Rita Self said. “When they’re in season, I get to a few games, but being a volleyball coach it’s hard to make a whole lot of games, so it was good to see her interacting with her peers. She has a great time no matter where she goes. She definitely had a great time in Europe, as well.”

Rita Self said the European trip has been part of a good college experience for Hope.

“She’s really embraced her role on her college team,” Rita Self said. “She’s not there as a starter. She’s taken on a different role than she had in high school, but she’s embraced it and is enjoying her experience. College athletics has offered both of my kids a lot. They’ve taken advantage of the opportunities they’ve been given but also have realized they have to work really hard to get those opportunities. Any role they’ve been put in, I feel like they’ve embraced it and made the best of the opportunity.

“I think there’s so much college athletics can offer kids even if they’re not the star. There’s so much to be learned, so many great people they can meet and so many opportunities like this trip. I think both of my kids are happy they pursued college athletics.”