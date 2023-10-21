50 for 50: A look at the top volleyball players in the 50-year history of Princeton High School

Editor’s note: As Princeton High School volleyball turns 50, BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus looks at his top 50 players in program history. The top 10 are ranked 1-10 with the remaining players listed alphabetically. Criteria for selection includes all-BCR (which started in 1992), all-conference (which started in 1979) and all-state recognition as well as longevity in the program.
* BCR Player of Year (did not start until 1992)
1) Nicole Coates (1987-90) - Unanimous NCIC, all-state member of 1990 state champs, all-time kills leader, member of Notre Dame’s 1993 Elite 8 and 1994 Sweet 16 teams
2) Angie Noble (1985-86) - Unanimous NCIC, member of 1986 regional champs, played at Illinois State
3) Lisa Larkin (1982-84) - 3X 1st team NCIC, member of 1982 NCIC champs, played at College of Education
4) Angela Baumgartner (2004-05) - 1st team NCIC, played at Augustana
5) *Leah Shaw (2006-08) - 1st team NCIC, BCR Player of Year, two years at ICC (NJCAA National champs) and two at Bowling Green State
6) *Tiah Romagnoli (1997-98) - 1st team NCIC, BCR Player of Year, played at Indiana Wesleyan
7) *Megan Laine (1992-94) - 2X 1st team NCIC, BCR Player of Year, setter for 1994 state team
8) Rachael Longman (1988-90) - 1st team NCIC, member of 1990 state champs, played at Culver Stockton
9) *Amanda Prostko (2005-07) - 1st team NCIC setter, BCR Player of Year
10) Karen Flaherty (1988-90) - Middle hitter for 1990 state champs, played at US Naval Academy
11-50 (alphabetically)
Kendra Anderson (2000-01)
*Katie Bates (2018-2021)
Brenda Blohm (1982-85)
Mary Bouxsein (1978-81)
Chris Bruyn (1981-82)
Shelly Carver (1981-82)
Michaela Dolk (1979-80)
Emily Ellberg (2001-02)
Janda Forristall (1992-94)
Tina Forth (1988-90)
Heidi Foss (1996-97)
*Olivia Gartin (2021-22)
Josie Gustafson (2005-06)
*McKenzie Hecht (2018-21)
Dee Ann Heuer (1979-81)
Sarah Hornbaker (1996-97)
Caryn Howard (1995-97)
Brooke Jensen (2005-06)
Jacquie Kane (2007-09)
*Jolyn Kane (2008-10)
*Michelle Kelly (2010, 12-13)
Jana Larkin (1985-86)
*Jessica Martell (2010-11)
Susan Mead (1986-87)
Anna Murray (2014-17)
Polly Nichols (1978-79)
Bobbie Noble (1978-79)
Courtney Oeder (2015-16)
Abby Peterson (2019-21)
Corinne Peterson (2016-18)
Betsy Russell (2002-03)
Kelly Schaill (1997-98)
*Hailey Schultz (2013-15)
Jennifer Segerstrom (1990-92)
Molly Stephens (2007-09)
Alyssa Thompson (2010-11)
Meaghan Tracy (1995-97)
Sylvie Tracy (2006-09)
Heather Walker (1975-77)
Megan Wheelock (1995-96)