October 21, 2023
50 for 50: A look at the top volleyball players in the 50-year history of Princeton High School

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton all-stater Nicole Coates, a member of the 1990 state champion team, went to play for the University of Notre Dame. She is considered the best player in school history.

Editor’s note: As Princeton High School volleyball turns 50, BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus looks at his top 50 players in program history. The top 10 are ranked 1-10 with the remaining players listed alphabetically. Criteria for selection includes all-BCR (which started in 1992), all-conference (which started in 1979) and all-state recognition as well as longevity in the program.

* BCR Player of Year (did not start until 1992)

1) Nicole Coates (1987-90) - Unanimous NCIC, all-state member of 1990 state champs, all-time kills leader, member of Notre Dame’s 1993 Elite 8 and 1994 Sweet 16 teams

2) Angie Noble (1985-86) - Unanimous NCIC, member of 1986 regional champs, played at Illinois State

3) Lisa Larkin (1982-84) - 3X 1st team NCIC, member of 1982 NCIC champs, played at College of Education

4) Angela Baumgartner (2004-05) - 1st team NCIC, played at Augustana

5) *Leah Shaw (2006-08) - 1st team NCIC, BCR Player of Year, two years at ICC (NJCAA National champs) and two at Bowling Green State

6) *Tiah Romagnoli (1997-98) - 1st team NCIC, BCR Player of Year, played at Indiana Wesleyan

7) *Megan Laine (1992-94) - 2X 1st team NCIC, BCR Player of Year, setter for 1994 state team

8) Rachael Longman (1988-90) - 1st team NCIC, member of 1990 state champs, played at Culver Stockton

9) *Amanda Prostko (2005-07) - 1st team NCIC setter, BCR Player of Year

10) Karen Flaherty (1988-90) - Middle hitter for 1990 state champs, played at US Naval Academy

11-50 (alphabetically)

Kendra Anderson (2000-01)

*Katie Bates (2018-2021)

Brenda Blohm (1982-85)

Mary Bouxsein (1978-81)

Chris Bruyn (1981-82)

Shelly Carver (1981-82)

Michaela Dolk (1979-80)

Emily Ellberg (2001-02)

Janda Forristall (1992-94)

Tina Forth (1988-90)

Heidi Foss (1996-97)

*Olivia Gartin (2021-22)

Josie Gustafson (2005-06)

*McKenzie Hecht (2018-21)

Dee Ann Heuer (1979-81)

Sarah Hornbaker (1996-97)

Caryn Howard (1995-97)

Brooke Jensen (2005-06)

Jacquie Kane (2007-09)

*Jolyn Kane (2008-10)

*Michelle Kelly (2010, 12-13)

Jana Larkin (1985-86)

*Jessica Martell (2010-11)

Susan Mead (1986-87)

Anna Murray (2014-17)

Polly Nichols (1978-79)

Bobbie Noble (1978-79)

Courtney Oeder (2015-16)

Abby Peterson (2019-21)

Corinne Peterson (2016-18)

Betsy Russell (2002-03)

Kelly Schaill (1997-98)

*Hailey Schultz (2013-15)

Jennifer Segerstrom (1990-92)

Molly Stephens (2007-09)

Alyssa Thompson (2010-11)

Meaghan Tracy (1995-97)

Sylvie Tracy (2006-09)

Heather Walker (1975-77)

Megan Wheelock (1995-96)