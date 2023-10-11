The Times Area Roundup: Marquette Academy volleyball advances to TCC Tournament final

Volleyball
Marquette 2, St. Bede 0: At Rural Varna, the No. 2-seeded Crusaders defeated the No. 6 Bruins 25-15, 25-16 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Midland High School. Marquette now plays No. 5 Henry-Senachwine at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the championship match.
Henry-Senachwine 2, Seneca 1: At Rural Varna, the top-seeded Fighting Irish dropped a 25-23, 14-25, 25-17 decision to the Mallards in the semifinals of the TCC Tournament. Seneca now plays St. Bede at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the third-place match.
Streator 2, Manteno 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldog spikers earned a 25-12, 25-11 Illinois Central Eight Conference triumph over the Panthers.
Streator (17-8-1, 6-6) was paced by Alexa Jacobs (seven kills, a block), Mya Zavada (three blocks), Sophia Pence (four kills, five digs), Sonia Proksa (two kills, five aces, nine digs) and Emma Rambo (four kills, 13 assists).
Earlville 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, the Red Raiders defeated the Lions, 25-9, 25-10 in the Little Ten Conference match.
Earlville was paced by Bailey Miller (14 points, five aces, eight kills), Hannah Pfaff (six kills, 10 digs) and Brook Guelde (18 assists).
Newark 2, Somonauk 0: At Newark, the Norsemen improved to 25-2 overall and 8-0 in LTC play with a 26-24, 25-12 win over the Bobcats.
Newark received solid performances from Kodi Rizzo (eight kills, five blocks), Kiara Wesseh (eight kills, 16 points), Lauren Ulrich (23 assists, four kills), Dani Peshia (nine digs) and Stephanie Snyder (six digs).
Somonauk (10-10, 3-5) was paced by Josie Rader (17 digs, a kill), Alexis Matejovsky (three kills, a block), Addie Britt (six points, two aces), Emma Hohmann (two kills) and Haley McCoy (two blocks).
Plano 2, Serena 0: At Serena, the Huskers dropped a 25-13, 25-23 decision to the Reapers.
Leland 2, DePue 0: At Leland, the Panthers’ Grace Ackerman had 17 points, including eight aces, and a kill in her teams’ 25-13, 25-21 LTC win over the Little Giants.
Sandwich 2, Parkview Christian 0: At Yorkville, the Indians picked up a 25-22, 25-14 victory over the Falcons.
Sandwich was led by Miya Klossing (11 assists, six service points, an ace), Jordan Bauer (six kills, 11 points, an ace), Brynn Ripsky (five kills, two aces, seven points, five digs) and Londyn Scott (five kills, two blocks).
LeRoy 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell to the Panthers, 25-9, 25-14 in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.
Fieldcrest 2, Ridgeview 0: At Ridgeview, the Knights (24-4, 8-2) earned a 25-11, 25-11 HOIC win over the Mustangs.
Girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Mendota 0: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates dropped just two games in the dual against the Trojans to improve to 11-3 on the season.
At singles, No.1 Layne Krug (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Mika Moreland (6-0, 6-0) earned victories, while the doubles teams of No 1 Emma Cushing/Rylee O’Fallon (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Zulee Moreland/MaKenzie Eichelkraut (6-2, 6-0) and No. 3 Maura Condon/Payton Bryson (6-0, 6-0) also picked up triumphs.
Sophomore volleyball
Streator 2, Manteno 0: At Pops Dale Gym, the hosts picked up a 25-11, 25-20 victory over the Panthers.
Streator (17-11-1, 8-4) was led by Aubrey Jacobs (eight assists), Sophia Snow (seven kills, four aces) and Maiya Lansford (13 digs).
Freshman volleyball
Manteno 2, Streator 0: At Pops Dale Gym, the Bulldogs fell to the Panthers, 25-14, 25-17.
Streator was led by Maggie Wilkinson (two aces, three assists), Reese Reinhold (six assists) and Raegan Morgan (four kills).