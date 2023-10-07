Volleyball: Princeton Invite set Saturday

Five teams will be playing volleyball and helping a good cause in Saturday’s Princeton Invitational Tournament.
Princeton will be hosting Mendota, Byron, Sherrard and Reed-Custer, holding a “Volley for a Cure” fundraiser for St. Jude.
Games will start at 9 a.m. with Princeton playing Sherrard at Prouty Gym and Byron vs. Mendota in the South Gym.
Princeton will play Mendota at 10:15 a.m., Byron at 11:30 a.m. and Reed-Custer at 1 p.m., all in Prouty Gym.
Mendota will also play Reed-Custer at 11:30 a.m. in the South Gym and Sherrard at 2:15 p.m. in Prouty Gym.