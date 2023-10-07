BCR roundup for Saturday, Oct. 7: Tigresses place second in Princeton Invite

Princeton finished second in its own invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Tigresses dropped the first match of the day to Sherrard, 25-19, 25-22.
They came back to beat Mendota, 25-16, 25-21 and Reed-Custer, 25-23, 25-21, but lost to Byron, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13.
Leaders on the day for PHS (16-15-1) were Ellie Harp (25 kills, 14 digs, 19 points), Caroline Keutzer (22 kills), Karsyn Brucker (14 kills), Mariska Mount (32 points), Natasha Faber-Fox (41 points, 14 aces, 17 digs, 69 assists), Miyah Fox (20 points, 7 aces, 28 digs), Camryn Driscoll (21 points, 4 aces) and Kelsea Klingenberg (15 points, 14 digs).
Harp and Mendota’s Lily Leifheit and Reanna Brandt were named to the all-tournament team along with MVP Eva Zimmerman of Sherrard, Makenzie Keller and Adilene Fierro of Reed-Custer and Sarah Nyamwange of Byron.
Sherrard went 4-0 for first place, Mendota finished third, Reed-Custer fourth and Byron fifth.
The tournament’s “Volley for the Cure” fundraiser brought in $4,582 for St. Jude.
Bureau Valley 2, Princeville 1: The Storm rallied for a 18-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory on the road Saturday afternoon at Princeville. Leaders for the Storm were Emma Stabler (8 kills, 7 points, 14 digs), Taylor Neuhalfen (7 kills, 8 points 1 ace, 3 blocks), Kate Salisbury (2 aces, 2 blocks, 8 digs, 21 assists), Kate Stoller (6 points, 12 digs) and Lesleigh Maynard (8 points, 2 aces, 13 digs).
BOYS GOLF
At Bloomington: Bureau Valley sophomore Wyatt Novotny placed 64th in the IHSA Class 1A State Golf Meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course, shooting an 82 Saturday, finishing with an overall score of 169.
Novotny advanced to Day 2 by hitting the cut at 87 during Friday’s opening round.
Thomas Hereau, a senior from River Ridge, won state medalist honors with a 143.
FOOTBALL
Newman 28, Hall 7: The Comets defeated the Red Devils in Three Rivers Mississippi (East) play in a Saturday matinee at Sterling High School.
Nate Lankford scored the Red Devils’ touchdown in the final 30 seconds on a 16-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-6 play.