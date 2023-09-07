September 07, 2023
Volleyball: Three Rivers matches on tap tonight

A look at conference standings

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Haylie Pellegrini takes a hit against Princeton's Chrissy Sierens (12) and Karsyn Brucker (5) Tuesday night at Prouty Gym.

Hall's Haylie Pellegrini and the Red Devils will host Newman tonight. (MIke Vaughn)

Another round of volleyball matches are on tap tonight around the Three Rivers Conference.

Hall will host Newman while Princeton travels to Mendota and Bureau Valley plays at Kewanee. All matches are set for 6 p.m. following F/S matches.

St. Bede makes the trip to Roanoke-Benson in Tri-County Conference play. Another Tri-County tilt finds Marquette at Putnam County. Both matches start at 7 p.m.

In other area matches, Morris is at La Salle-Peru at 6 p.m.

Three Rivers Standings

Three Rivers EastConAll
Newman2-010-2
Princeton1-18-5-1
Bureau Valley1-15-9
Kewanee1-15-5
Mendota0-15-4
Hall0-12-5-1
Three Rivers WestConAll
Orion3-08-0
Sherrard2-112-2-1
Riverdale2-17-6
Monmouth-Roseville1-16-3
Erie-Prophetstown1-12-5
Morrison0-21-10
Rockridge0-33-5