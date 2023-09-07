Volleyball: Three Rivers matches on tap tonight

Another round of volleyball matches are on tap tonight around the Three Rivers Conference.
Hall will host Newman while Princeton travels to Mendota and Bureau Valley plays at Kewanee. All matches are set for 6 p.m. following F/S matches.
St. Bede makes the trip to Roanoke-Benson in Tri-County Conference play. Another Tri-County tilt finds Marquette at Putnam County. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
In other area matches, Morris is at La Salle-Peru at 6 p.m.
Three Rivers Standings
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Newman
|2-0
|10-2
|Princeton
|1-1
|8-5-1
|Bureau Valley
|1-1
|5-9
|Kewanee
|1-1
|5-5
|Mendota
|0-1
|5-4
|Hall
|0-1
|2-5-1
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Orion
|3-0
|8-0
|Sherrard
|2-1
|12-2-1
|Riverdale
|2-1
|7-6
|Monmouth-Roseville
|1-1
|6-3
|Erie-Prophetstown
|1-1
|2-5
|Morrison
|0-2
|1-10
|Rockridge
|0-3
|3-5