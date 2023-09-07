BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 3
|WEEK 3
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 6-4
Season: 14-6
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 6-4
Season: 13-7
|Brian Stocking/WQAD
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 6-4
Season guest: 14-6
|Princeton at Newman
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Bureau Valley at Hall
|BV
|Hall
|Hall
|St. Bede at Walther Lutheran
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Mendota at Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Amboy at Martinsville
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Woodstock North at L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|Sterling at East Moline
|Sterling
|Sterling
|Sterling
|EP at Monmouth-Roseville
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Orion at Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Ann-Wethersfield at Rushville
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W