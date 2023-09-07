BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 3

WEEK 3

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 6-4

Season: 14-6 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 6-4

Season: 13-7 Brian Stocking/WQAD

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 6-4

Season guest: 14-6 Princeton at Newman Princeton Princeton Princeton Bureau Valley at Hall BV Hall Hall St. Bede at Walther Lutheran St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede Mendota at Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Amboy at Martinsville Amboy Amboy Amboy Woodstock North at L-P L-P L-P L-P Sterling at East Moline Sterling Sterling Sterling EP at Monmouth-Roseville Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Mon-Rose Orion at Morrison Morrison Morrison Morrison Ann-Wethersfield at Rushville A-W A-W A-W