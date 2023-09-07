September 07, 2023
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 3/2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 3

WEEK 3
GAMES		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 6-4
Season: 14-6		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 6-4
Season: 13-7		Brian Stocking/WQAD
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 6-4
Season guest: 14-6
Princeton at NewmanPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Bureau Valley at HallBVHallHall
St. Bede at Walther LutheranSt. BedeSt. BedeSt. Bede
Mendota at KewaneeKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Amboy at MartinsvilleAmboyAmboyAmboy
Woodstock North at L-PL-PL-PL-P
Sterling at East MolineSterlingSterlingSterling
EP at Monmouth-RosevilleMon-RoseMon-RoseMon-Rose
Orion at MorrisonMorrisonMorrisonMorrison
Ann-Wethersfield at RushvilleA-WA-WA-W